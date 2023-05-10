SPILL | Fender Audio’s latest multi-purpose smart Bluetooth speaker Riff satisfies both musicians and music fans

Riff has 6 built-in units, including two full-range units, two tweeters, and two passive woofers. It has an output power of up to 60W, and its power can be felt in rooms, halls and even outdoor places. If used in a larger space, users can use two Riffs to establish a stereo mode, and even connect up to 100 Riffs in Party Mode.

The Riff has a small body and is easy to carry. It has a hands-free calling function, and the built-in lithium battery can provide up to 30 hours of playback time. It can be charged with USB-C to support fast charging function. After 30 minutes of charging, it can enjoy 8 hours of playback time; The USB-C port can also be used to charge other devices in reverse. The top of the RIFF machine is like a touch-sensitive wooden panel like a guitar panel. With a light touch and slide, you can control the volume, EQ and switch between different modes. In addition, users can also install the “Fender RIFF” exclusive app on their mobile phones. Not only can the above-mentioned function settings be performed, but also Auto-EQ automatic space correction can be used. Follow the steps displayed on the app and you can respond within a few minutes Listen to the environment and personal preferences, and make the most suitable sound effect settings.