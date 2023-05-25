Home » Spinoza’s sense of life and yet another alarm on smartphones
A few days ago I had a little illness: nothing serious, a little tired. Sometimes I do way too many things. He thinks so too my daughter, who texted me which began like this: “Do you know what Spinoza said?”. This was followed by a quote on the importance of recognizing one’s limits. It was precisely from Spinoza, Baruch Spinoza, the Dutch philosopher of the 1600s, and not from the satirical blog of the same name opened in 2005 by Stefano Andreoli, very popular on social networks.

I wanted to hug her, but not just her. Also his professor of history and philosophy. And all the other teachers who have followed her up to here. AND all Italian school teachers. To whom we entrust this very difficult task of raising our children, of passing on to them not notions but culture, values, passions. Even where we parents have failed. Take the issue of smartphones: yesterday’s alarm from the highest American health authority about the possible damage they cause to adolescents and children. The discussion is now dated, and yet nothing ever changes. Technology companies don’t care about the few limits imposed by law (the minimum age, 13 years) and do everything to keep our children online as much time as possible. While in the family we are less and less able to put barriers, to impose rules so that smartphones are used a little less and a little more responsibly. With some rare exceptions, we have abdicated. And that’s not a good thing.

Only at school do analogical moments exist in which someone, usually older, tries to to excite a class of teenagers about the meaning of Spinoza For the life.

