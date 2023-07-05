Spire Horizon: A Skeleton Minion’s Open-World Adventure RPG

Title: “Spire Horizon: A New Open-World Crafting Game Takes Players on an Adventurous Journey as Skeleton Minions”

Subtitle: “Thailand-based Individual Developer Introduces ‘Spire Horizon’ – An Indie Game Set to Release on Steam”

—

Thailand-based individual developer, Mendoka, is set to release a captivating and innovative open-world crafting game titled “Spire Horizon” on Steam. Breaking away from the traditional Viking, vampire, or plane crash survivor themes, this unique game allows players to assume the role of a skeleton minion.

Inspired by the popular anime series “Bone Knight Adventures in Another World“, the protagonist in “Spire Horizon” is devoid of any flesh and only consists of bones. This distinguishing factor sets it apart from other games featuring skeleton soldiers.

“Aetheria,” the game’s open world, serves as the backdrop for players to explore and undertake thrilling adventures. The protagonist in “Spire Horizon” is a skeleton man who wakes up with no memory, embarking on a journey to uncover secrets and encounter various races in this mysterious realm.

In the official promotional video, it is revealed that players can engage in collecting and fighting within the Aetheria world. Progression through the game involves exploring different ecological domains while enjoying the option of multiplayer connection to challenge friends or engage in PvP combat.

While the game emphasizes combat gameplay, “Spire Horizon” offers a diverse range of options with ten different weapon types available in the early access version. Furthermore, the developer plans to introduce two additional weapons in future updates, ensuring a dynamic and evolving gaming experience.

Although it is uncertain whether the game includes extensive crafting elements, players can expect to upgrade their character by hunting monsters and immersing themselves in the tranquility and beauty of Aetheria.

The highly anticipated open-world adventure RPG indie game, “Spire Horizon,” is slated for an early access release on Steam on July 28. The game’s price has yet to be announced, piquing the interest of gamers eager to embark on this unique and thrilling journey.

For more information and updates, interested players are encouraged to keep an eye out for the release of “Spire Horizon” on Steam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

