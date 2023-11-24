Indie Game Spirittea Bucks Trend by Refusing to Pay YouTubers for Coverage

In a surprising move, indie game Spirittea has decided to eschew the traditional practice of paying YouTubers to cover their game, resulting in the game essentially disappearing from the platform. Mike Rose, the founder of indie publisher No More Robots, shared the news on Twitter, stating, “YouTubers want you to pay them to cover your game. Well, of course. But I just don’t want to do that.”

Despite this unconventional decision, Spirittea seems to be off to a good start. Rose revealed that the game has already garnered 150,000 players, was profitable on day one, and has been growing steadily since its launch. Notably, the game has become a bestseller on the Nintendo Switch.

Spirittea is currently available for PC, Switch, and Xbox, with console versions accounting for 80% of the game’s revenue. This goes against the usual trend, and Rose speculates that the difficulty in accessing indie games on non-Steam PC platforms is due to the prevalence of AAA games on Steam.

Rose also revealed that the Game Pass deal brought over 100,000 players to Spirittea, leading the developers to add over 100 hours of additional content to the game. This resulted in a delay in the game’s launch to 2023.

The game, often compared to a Spirited Away-themed version of Stardew Valley, is certainly making waves in the gaming community with its unique approach to marketing and development. As the game continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how its unconventional strategies continue to pay off. Stay tuned for our full review of Spirittea.