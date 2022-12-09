What is a big run? Occupy battle fields will be approached by shoals of salmon. A special phenomenon that is said to occur every few months. The Mr. Xiong Chamber of Commerce will recruit workers who specialize in large-scale running, and take this opportunity to harvest a large number of salmon eggs from salmon. In addition, the content of the part-time job is the same as the usual “salmon run”, “defeat the salmon that appear on the field, get golden salmon eggs, and achieve the target quota”.

“Salmon Run” and “Large Run” are different from “Occupy Battle” and “Brutal Race”. Up to 4 people form a team and work together with your companions to fight against salmon with the goal of reaching the target quota.

Mr. Xiong Chamber of Commerce has prepared part-time job rules and internships, and players who play for the first time can take this opportunity to challenge.

The first “Large Run” will take place at Vinegar Rice Ocean World from December 10 (Sat) 8:00AM to December 12 (Mon) 8:00AM (Hong Kong time).

In addition, if you participate in a part-time job during the large-scale race, you can get 1.2 times the normal number of catalog points, and the amount of Gacha rewards obtained with Mr. Salmon Run-limited weapon and equipment ability shards will also be easier to obtain.

In addition, as long as you participate in the part-time job once during the event period, you can get the decoration of the boss salmon “Yokozuna”. And for the team with the highest score in collecting golden salmon roe in a single job, the decorations will be upgraded according to the result, and even a large-scale running badge can be obtained. Please work together with the team to collect a large number of golden salmon eggs.