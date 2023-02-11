With 10 million copies sold, growth is guaranteed for Splatoon 3, its expansion pass. Two distinct parts make up the paid downloadable content for Ink Wars.

InkopolisIt is the first one, and the setting of the first issue is to make people feel at home. Here, the shops and faces of a lifetime await you. Not only that, but this DLC brings all the features of the original, like using amiibo or salmon run mode. Keep an eye on the city streets, because every Splatfest there will be a Squid Sisters concert. It all comes in spring.

The main course will be ready later, the second part of the extended pass.Nintendo only showed a trailer for the second installment, titledSide Order, looks like a story mode starring an eight-pointed star. This half doesn’t have a release date yet.

The Expansion Pass is available to pre-order now for €24.99.