Splatoon 3 Raiders | 5 Tips for Practical Operation | Squid Climbing / Squid Rolling Effect Explanation | One of the most anticipated masterpiece games in the second half of 2022, “Splatoon 3”, Splatoon 3 is finally launched. The following is the technology of “Hong Kong 01” Playthings Channel game guide, introducing actual combat operation skills and new actions squid climbing, squid rolling commentary.



1. For new players, it is recommended to play single-player mode first for practice, and be sure to turn off the gyro aiming



If you are a player who is new to Splatoon, it is recommended to play the single-player mode “Hero Mode” in this episode before going to the battle. After all, although Splatoon takes a cute route, it is actually a hardcore battle game with a high operating limit; if new players go to battle without even mastering the basic operations and concepts, they will definitely be beaten by old players. Don’t, don’t, lose without even figuring out what happened.

Moreover, the single-player mode in this episode is not only fun, but also a good practice. Many levels have specific themes, allowing players to familiarize themselves with a weapon or an operation, such as climbing walls, jumping, and shooting at different positions. With the progress of hero mode and opening more levels, you can also try more weapons; in this way, you can go to the weapon store to unlock after trying the weapons of Hexinshui. The weapon coupons were wasted if they were not used well.

A variety of different weapons can be tried in each level (teapot) of the single-player mode

Another point is that the game does not know why the game uses the gyroscope to aim by default when playing with the hand control, and this gyroscope aiming is very strange; the gyroscope is only responsible for aiming up and down, and the right joystick is still used for left and right rotation. I think it is Extremely difficult and inconvenient (let’s not talk about the difficulty of aiming, just move the wrist slightly when holding the handle, the crosshair will move away, and if the handle is held for a long time, if you let it go, it will become brittle and the angle of view will move, which is extremely anti-human), After completing the initial novice level, it is strongly recommended to turn off the settings immediately, you can change back to the standard right joystick control view.

It really doesn’t work with the gyroscope…

2. Basic operation skills



Some common skills in single player, teamwork and battle:

– It’s often faster to shoot first to spread ink on the ground and then press L to sneak than to move in human form

– After taking damage, standing on friendly ink can quickly recover

– The splash of water when moving in the latent ink is easy for the enemy to detect, but if you push L lightly when diving, you can move in a slower way without splashing water, which is when sneaking at the enemy, sneaking to a strategic location or escaping to save your life Important Tips

Make good use of stealth, you can kill the opponent by surprise at any time

– Rapid turn: Pressing L can change the direction freely when the ink is sneaking, but it takes time to change the direction; the secret is to press L all the way and then tap R when you want to turn (release it immediately before actually throwing the secondary weapon) R switch) input the direction you want to turn at the same time, you can change the direction instantly, saving the time of turning.

3. Quick wall skills



Very important operation skills, old players basically know it. The operation method is: press L to dive -> press B to jump -> tap ZR before jumping to the highest point to shoot and release immediately (so that the wall is painted with ink) -> dive into the wall in the air, it looks very It’s complicated, but you can do it in one go after you’ve mastered it.

The importance of this operation is that there is often no time for players to paint the walls slowly and then climb up in battle; after being familiar with this technique, you can immediately climb to the heights to save your life in times of crisis; in addition, you can also use this to quickly climb the commanding heights suppress the opponent. This operation is very particular about the timing of input, and it takes a lot of practice to master it. There are many tutorial videos on the Internet about this technique that you can refer to:

4. Squid to the top



The new action added in this episode is to press B to charge when diving into the wall of your own ink, and when the charge is completed (both eyes will flash as a reminder), release the B switch and jump to a high place in one go. The advantage is that it jumps to a high place instantly and has a short-term hegemony, but it will have the opposite effect of decreasing shooting accuracy. It may need to be used with a weapon with a larger attack range for range strike, or with the skill “Action Enhancement” to reduce the adverse effect of the decrease in shooting accuracy.

5. Rolling squid



Like the squid climbing to the top, it is a new system added in this episode. When diving, push the direction stick to a direction other than forward and press the B button at the same time. For example, if you are diving forward, then push the directional stick left or right or backward (can also be inclined backward) and then press B to make the squid roll. When used in the same way as squid climbing to the top, it will have a short-term domination. When it is unfortunately suppressed by the opponent’s range, you can quickly hide in the bunker to save your life; when the enemy is directly in front, you can quickly move left and right, and attack the opponent from the side.

