Splatoon 3 Splatoon 3 Review: Consistently Nintendo’s high-level old work has been strengthened again | One of the most anticipated masterpiece games “Splatoon 3” in the second half of 2022 Splatoon 3 is finally launched, the following is “Hong Kong 01” A brief review of games on the Tech Playthings Channel.



*Thanks to Nintendo for providing the game for trial evaluation.

The foundation of the old work is re-enhanced for a smooth and refreshing gaming experience

In fact, Splatoon 3 can be summed up in one sentence, which is “Splatoon 2 Super Power Enhanced Edition”; Splatoon 3 does not have any revolutionary breakthrough (and in fact there is no need, because Splatoon 2 has a high degree of completion), A lot of new content such as new weapons, new actions, new modes, and a slightly improved picture quality have been added to the basic gameplay of Splatoon 2, and indeed this is enough to make Splatoon 3 an excellent game.

In addition to the basic 4v4, this episode also adds the festival-limited “Tri-color Offensive” and “Tri-color Treasure Battle” three-way melee mode

In addition, it must be praised that Nintendo’s own games can run very smoothly on the Switch. Even in 4v4 battles and paint sprayed all over the ground, the game can still run at a stable frame rate; If it is developed by a third-party manufacturer, it will definitely explode during the battle. I really don’t know what magic Nintendo uses.

In the single-player mode, exploring the fantasy world is also very smooth. The only thing is that the FPS drops obviously when shopping in the main city of Mandea Town, which is probably related to the number of buildings.

Single-player Mode hero mode is unexpectedly fun and a little like Mario Oddessy

The new single-player story mode “Hero Mode” in “Splatoon 3” allows players to explore the mysterious space “Illusionary”; in fact, it is a bit like “Mario Oddessy”, where players need to collect salmon through various platforms. Eggs, and then use the salmon eggs to open the closed road to the new area, and then pass the level in the new area to get the salmon eggs, and gradually explore the entire fantasy world.

The level design is naturally Nintendo’s consistent high level. In addition to the excellent platform design, it also makes full use of Splatoon’s humanoid/squid form switching and the characteristics of various weapons, and the length of each level is also moderate, which can be completed in about a few minutes. It can be played at any time and put down at any time, plus there are certain story plots and collection elements, the single-player mode attached to a game with the main battle as the main force is quite excellent, and you can’t expect anything more.

Playing platforming levels with Splatoon’s action shooting system is also a lot of fun

Taking into account players who don’t like to fight, the quarterly update is enough to play

The amount of content in this work has been very satisfying at the moment of its first release. In addition to the usual battle mode, there are also the hero mode just introduced, the multiplayer cooperation mode “Salmon Run”, and the card mini game “Occupation Fighter”. Even players who don’t like combat shooting can also have a wealth of content to play. And in the next period of time, Splatoon 3 will be the same as the previous game, and will usher in an update every season; in addition to new weapons and new clothing, there may also be new game modes in the update content, such as it is currently scheduled to be in the next In the update, the “Huge Migrants! Large Run!” gameplay has been added to the cooperative mode.

The price of a game can be played for a year or two, which is impeccable in terms of cost performance. If I really want to talk about the shortcomings of this work, it may only be this work that uses high-contrast cartoon graphics, and the game rhythm is very fast. If it is a player with 3D halo, it may be difficult to adapt and experience the fun of this work. .

Summary: Switch users have no reason not to play



The quality of Nintendo’s own games is always guaranteed, and “Splatoon 3” Sprague 3 did not disappoint. Players of the previous game can continue to play with confidence; and even if you don’t play Splatoon or don’t like battle games, you can still play it. The new single-player mode and cooperative mode added in this episode, as long as you have a Switch, there is really no reason not to buy or play. The only thing to consider is whether players who don’t own a Switch are worth buying together with the Game; after all, the Switch is already old, and even if there are good games to play, it always feels like it’s not cost-effective to buy it now. Everyone considered it individually.



