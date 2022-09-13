Home Technology Splatoon 3 sweeps its first weekend, selling nearly 3.5 million copies
by admin
Article: Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

Splatoon 3 went on sale last Friday, and soon the servers were filled with new players ready to smash every surface and opponent. After reviewing the game, we are still playing, and this morning we woke up to an announcement from Nintendo of Japan that the game had sold nearly 3.5 million copies in just 3 days.

https://twitter.com/NintendoCoLtd/status/1569212129009627141

According to the official press release, that’s not a trivial figure for a game that needs at least two years of content after launch. New weapons and scenes for Ink and Octopus to resolve ink disagreements.

Be aware of this if you are migrating Splatoon 2 material to Splatoon 3

I’m sure many Splatoon 2 users have mastered Splatoon 3 and Game Reactor would like to give you some advice before migrating data.This is fine, but it’s worth remembering that data migration isOnly allowed to execute once. If we decide to cancel the transfer in the middle of the transfer, or if we accidentally hit the cancel button, we won’t be able to migrate the progress or even delete the data and repeat the process.Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter account also posted a seriouswarn

https://twitter.com/nintendo_cs/status/1568136364738363392

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here

