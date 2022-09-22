Job listings have long been a valuable source of information about upcoming games because these are no longer secrets. Now we have a prime example from Ubisoft Toronto looking for a writer for the upcoming Splinter Cell Remake, which was announced nearly a year ago.

First, we learned that the game will be built on the Snowdrop engine “to deliver next-gen visuals and modern stealth gameplay while retaining the core of the Splinter Cell experience”。

The game’s description explains the general idea behind the project, which seems to be based on the original Sam Fisher adventure, but more realistic and believable:

“Building on the first Splinter Cell game, we’re rewriting and updating the story for a modern audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game, while exploring our characters and world, making them more real and believable. As a writer at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the narrative team to create a cohesive and engaging narrative experience for new Splinter Cell fans.

One of the tasks that this screenwriter will be working on is “Revises and edits dialogue based on director/protagonist feedback to ensure quality and consistency”,as well as “Write compelling dialogue for in-game quest VO and Cinematic scenes”. Basically, Splinter Cell Remake really seems to be a remake in the truest possible way the word is.

It’s still considered early in development (even if a screenwriter is needed, pre-production), so we probably shouldn’t expect to see more of it in a few years – but at least we know that Sam Fisher is indeed back.

