Splunk Splunk Enterprise: Multiple vulnerabilities in third-party components

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Splunk Splunk Enterprise. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Splunk Splunk Enterprise on June 2nd, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Splunk Splunk Enterprise are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Splunk Enterprise Security Advisory SVD-2023-0613 (Stand: 01.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Splunk Splunk Enterprise – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Splunk Splunk Enterprise Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities in third-party components

Splunk Enterprise enables monitoring and analysis of clickstream data and customer transactions.

An attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Splunk Splunk Enterprise in various third-party components to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-27538, CVE-2023-27537, CVE-2023-27536, CVE-2023-27535, CVE-2023-27534, CVE-2023-27533, CVE-2023-23916, CVE-2023-23915, CVE-2023-23914, CVE-2023-1370, CVE-2023-0286, CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2022-46175, CVE-2022-43680, CVE-2022-43552, CVE-2022-43551, CVE-2022-4304, CVE-2022-42916, CVE-2022-42915, CVE-2022-42004, CVE-2022-4200, CVE-2022-41720, CVE-2022-41716, CVE-2022-41715, CVE-2022-40304, CVE-2022-40303, CVE-2022-40023, CVE-2022-38900, CVE-2022-37616, CVE-2022-37603, CVE-2022-37601, CVE-2022-37599, CVE-2022-37434, CVE-2022-36227, CVE-2022-35737, CVE-2022-35260, CVE-2022-35252, CVE-2022-3517, CVE-2022-33987, CVE-2022-32221, CVE-2022-32208, CVE-2022-32207, CVE-2022-32206, CVE-2022-32205, CVE-2022-32189, CVE-2022-32148, CVE-2022-31129, CVE-2022-30635, CVE-2022-30634, CVE-2022-30633, CVE-2022-30632, CVE-2022-30631, CVE-2022-30630, CVE-2022-30629, CVE-2022-30580, CVE-2022-30115, CVE-2022-29804, CVE-2022-29526, CVE-2022-2880, CVE-2022-2879, CVE-2022-28327, CVE-2022-28131, CVE-2022-27782, CVE-2022-27781, CVE-2022-27780, CVE-2022-27779, CVE-2022-27778, CVE-2022-27776, CVE-2022-27775, CVE-2022-27774, CVE-2022-27664, CVE-2022-27191, CVE-2022-25858, CVE-2022-24999, CVE-2022-24921, CVE-2022-24675, CVE-2022-23806, CVE-2022-23773, CVE-2022-23772, CVE-2022-23491, CVE-2022-22576, CVE-2022-1962, CVE-2022-1705, CVE-2021-43565, CVE-2021-3803, CVE-2021-36976, CVE-2021-3520, CVE-2021-33587, CVE-2021-33503, CVE-2021-33502, CVE-2021-31566, CVE-2021-29060, CVE-2021-27292, CVE-2021-23382, CVE-2021-23368, CVE-2021-23343, CVE-2021-22947, CVE-2021-22946, CVE-2021-22945, CVE-2021-22926, CVE-2021-22925, CVE-2021-22924, CVE-2021-22923, CVE-2021-22922, CVE-2021-22901, CVE-2021-22898, CVE-2021-22897, CVE-2021-22890, CVE-2021-22876, CVE-2021-20095, CVE-2020-8286, CVE-2020-8285, CVE-2020-8284, CVE-2020-8231, CVE-2020-8203, CVE-2020-8177, CVE-2020-8169, CVE-2020-8116, CVE-2020-7774, CVE-2020-7753, CVE-2020-7662, CVE-2020-28469, CVE-2020-15138, CVE-2020-13822, CVE-2019-20149, CVE-2019-10746, CVE-2019-10744, CVE-2018-25032 und CVE-2017-16042 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 8.1.14 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)

Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 8.2.11 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)

Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 9.0.5 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Splunk Enterprise Security Advisory SVD-2023-0613 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://advisory.splunk.com/advisories/SVD-2023-0613

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Splunk Splunk Enterprise. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/02/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

