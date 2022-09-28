At the 2022 edition of Italian Tech Week (here all the program and the speakers) Sport and Health, the state company that has been promoting sport and correct lifestyles in Italy since 2019, is also the protagonist.

Vito Cozzoli, president and CEO, underlined that “innovation is the true highway for the sport of the future” and that “Sport and Health has a dual soul: social and industrial”, recalling that “the economic impact of sport Italian is equal to 24.5 billion euros, employs almost 400 thousand people “and gives life to” the largest social infrastructure in the country, made up of 115 thousand associations and over 1 million volunteers. The commitment of Sport and Health is to support and amplify it action by providing new skills, enhancing the entry of young people and qualified managers and above all putting technology, startups and innovation into the field “.

For the company, “the vehicle for the development of the sport-tech eco-system is Wesportup, the accelerator of innovative sport startups, which has been active at the Foro Italico since the spring of this year. 2 thousand sport-tech startups in 3 years, selecting 30 for acceleration, and becoming the aggregator of the Italian sport industry “.

The idea is to “demonstrate that innovation can make a difference in the promotion of well-being and health“, and it is an idea that will find concreteness during ITW 2022: “Thanks to the collaboration with the Healthy Virtuoso startup – he recalled Cozzoli – we launched a health challenge to the participants of the event and to all those who will connect remotely. A challenge that already allows us to demonstrate that sport is really the best investment for the future of the country “.