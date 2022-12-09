Sport People Hub is a project of’Sports Production Hub agency that ambitiously combines the passion for sport with the’emotion of’art thanks to the innovative technology of Non Fungible Tokens (NFT).

Previewed in Milan at the Lenovo space in the Sport People Hub, Italian digital artists have created works by

The works d’digital art are available from November 22 for the’purchase in the form of NFT on the opensea.io platform. NFTs have two different forms and two different prices: l’NFT base costa l’equivalent of 35 dollars and is delivered alone; while the’Premium NFT, which costs l’approximately equivalent of 250 dollars, allows the possibility of doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the athlete represented by the NFT, i.e. an online meeting in which to be able to dialogue directly with the’athlete.





Black Elephant for Najla – Davide Gianese for Daniele Grassi

Andrea Colacicco aka Black Elephant AC; born in 1991; it’s a’digital artist, trained in the world of graphic design all’Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna and deals with the development of 2D and 3D worlds. His artistic concept branches out through various techniques: graphics, photography, video, performance, installations and videomapping, filters and virtual reality.

In an exclusive video for it.tech he talks with the athlete Najla Aqdeir, originally from Libya, arrived in Italy in 2005 and, with her, comes her great passion for the

Further information about the project and the artists including, can be found at sportpeoplehub.com. Like the story of Davide Gianese, digital artist since 2015 creates 3D animations for different media and with different objectives: sporting events, shows, video clips, immersive experiences and more. In this project he wanted to reinterpret sports equipment trying to bring out the unique bond that is created between the’athlete and his apparatus. Truly Design is a crew that deals with installation art, graphic design, illustration and creation of art works all over the world. Born in 2007 but active on the graffiti scene since 1996, they are among the Italian references of street art.

A sport that wins more and more if it plays with contamination outside the competitive arenas, with music, fashion, entertainment and art, thanks to enabling technology in this case of an immersive and unique experience of its kind.





To get involved Daniel Grassl, young medal d’silver at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships and was Italian champion four times in a row. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, at the age of just 19, he set the Italian record by climbing up to 7th place in the standings; a few days ago he won his first Grand Prix, the most prestigious circuit in the’field of figure skating: he thus became the first blue, in the men’s field, to have ever won in this competition.

Dorothea Wierersynonymous with victory, commitment and determination is a three-time Olympic medalist, three-time individual world champion, two-time winner of the Biathlon World Cup: the third athlete ever to have achieved success in all seven competition formats of the biathlon.

Massimo Cortinovis, CEO of SPH closes with a significant comment on the value of the event

These three athletes, different in their sports and in their personalities, have allowed the artists to express themselves in a different way, trying to enhance their commitment, their dedication and the consequent results obtained, also focusing on some special characterizing aspects and the tools used. The NFT world connected to sport is the new trend for enthusiasts, crypto addicts and fans, who thus discover a new way of approaching sports considered “minor” but which in international competitions are actually the heritage and pride of our country.