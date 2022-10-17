Home Technology SportEquipe 8: the first car with three “tanks”: LPG, petrol and electric batteries
SportEquipe 8: the first car with three "tanks": LPG, petrol and electric batteries

SportEquipe 8: the first car with three "tanks": LPG, petrol and electric batteries

Such a thing had never been seen before: a car with three tanks: one for LPG, one for petrol and one battery-powered for electric motors. We are talking about the new SportEquipe 8, the result of the all-Italian inventiveness of the young car manufacturer of Dr Automobiles Groupe of Macchia d’Isernia, founded by Massimo Di Risio.

In practice, the car is a plug-in hybrid, that is, it can be recharged like a normal electric car. But here are some new features, such as the fact that the batteries are recharged even when the car is stationary, with the heat engine running.

The Hybdrid system of the Sportequipe 8, however, has different operating modes: with a single electric motor at low speeds; with both electric motors at intermediate speeds; in parallel with the heat engine and the two electric ones; in extended mode, with the heat engine and the two electric ones in series, at higher speeds; with only the heat engine when the electrical part fails. A tri-modal power supply (electric, petrol, LPG) that derives from the historic Thermohybird petrol / LPG technology of DR Automobiles Groupe (it is now one of the very few brands that offers gas-powered series cars) that goes to work together with the two engines permanent magnet electric machine.

All this ultimately leads to a record range: 1,500 km, to be covered all in a row without ever having to stop. To understand, the distance from Rome to Paris. An even more surprising record because it was achieved with a very large car and not with a light utility car and built only to consume little: the Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in is a 7-seater maxi SUV almost five meters long (4.72 for the precision) and also powerful since it has a total of 320 HP with a maximum total torque of 510 Nm and acceleration from 0 to 100 in 7 seconds.

This is thanks to the combination of a 115 Kw 1.5 turbo petrol heat engine and two electric motors (one of 55 Kw, the other of 70 Kw) which, powered by a battery pack with 19.27 kWh lithium-ion ternary technology. , have a total range of 100km.

