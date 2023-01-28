Recently, OPPO reduced the prices of the Hong Kong version of the Reno8 series. Among them, the lowest price of Reno8 is $3,499, and the top version of Reno8 Pro is only available for $5,000, which is quite attractive. According to the early new quotation, the new price of OPPO Reno8 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is $3,499, and it is available in shimmer black. As for the newly added 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM satin gold color, the suggested retail price is $3,799.

As for the OPPO Reno8 Pro with stronger specifications, the latest price is $4,999. The Hong Kong version will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset and add its own imaging chip MariSilicon X, with built-in 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. It uses a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate OLED, built-in 4,500mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC flash charging, etc.