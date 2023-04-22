Home » [Spot material]OPPO pushes consumer coupons to save $700 on Reno 8 Pro!
Technology

[Spot material]OPPO pushes consumer coupons to save $700 on Reno 8 Pro!

by admin
[Spot material]OPPO pushes consumer coupons to save $700 on Reno 8 Pro!
OPPO pushes coupons to save $700 on Reno 8 Pro!

OPPO recently launched the Reno 8 series, and the entire line has discounts. Among them, the OPPO Reno8 Pro equipped with a Marisilicon X chip can be purchased for only $4,699. The OPPO Reno8 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM has a discounted price of $3,299, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM has a discounted price of $3,499.

In addition to the Marisilicon X camera chip, the OPPO Reno 8 Pro is also equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. As for the Reno 8, it is equipped with a Dimensity 1300 chipset, equipped with a 50-megapixel main mirror, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field to form a three-mirror module.

In addition, anyone who buys OPPO A17k will get an extra OPPO Earphones MH135 wired headset.

See also  5 must-try Xbox games you got this Christmas

You may also like

There is so much money from the state...

💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player...

Curtain up for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

“Minecraft: Legends” officially released worldwide, Xbox Elite wireless...

Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again...

LLaVA: Multimodal open AI model based on LLaMA...

Rumor has it that iPhone 15 Pro Max...

presale on Amazon started…

Beyond Blue and Never Alone Get Free Never...

Productivity grows thanks to augmented reality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy