[Spot material]OPPO pushes consumer coupons to save $700 on Reno 8 Pro!

OPPO recently launched the Reno 8 series, and the entire line has discounts. Among them, the OPPO Reno8 Pro equipped with a Marisilicon X chip can be purchased for only $4,699. The OPPO Reno8 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM has a discounted price of $3,299, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM has a discounted price of $3,499.

In addition to the Marisilicon X camera chip, the OPPO Reno 8 Pro is also equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. As for the Reno 8, it is equipped with a Dimensity 1300 chipset, equipped with a 50-megapixel main mirror, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field to form a three-mirror module.

In addition, anyone who buys OPPO A17k will get an extra OPPO Earphones MH135 wired headset.