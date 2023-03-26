Home Technology [Spot Materials]Honor Magic 5 Z version is priced at $8,780
Honor Magic 5 to X version

Honor earlier released the new Magic 5 series equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, among which the most powerful Magic 5 Ultimate (up to Z version) is priced at $8,780 for parallel imports.

The Magic5 Ultimate Edition uses rounded octagonal lines to make the body, the star wheel three-camera lens group is covered with full glass, and the back of the device is covered with super-curved nano-ceramic glass that is 10 times more resistant to falling, and has IP68 water resistance Dust standard. As for the specifications, the specifications of the Pro version are used. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and three sets of 50-megapixel dual-OIS zoom triple mirrors, it is also equipped with the same 2,848 x 1,312 pixel 6.81-inch OLED screen, 5,450mAh battery and corresponding 66W flash charge, etc. .

Enquiry: Sanhe Electric (2374 0618)

