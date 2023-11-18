Spotify and Google Cloud together for stream innovation…

Spotify announced that it has strengthened its strategic partnership with Google Cloudits cloud provider of choice since 2016.

The goal is to leverage Google Cloud’s expertise in infrastructure, data, analytics and technologies artificial intelligence and machine learning (IA/ML). All to improve various aspects of platform customization.

“Through this partnership, Google Cloud’s AI tools are helping Spotify improve its users’ listening experience“, he has declared Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Spotify also recognizes the potential that AI can have in all aspects of the platform and, together, we will continue to deliver innovative technologies that benefit their business”.

Google Cloud technologies at the service of Spotify

One of the fields of application of Google Cloud’s AI/ML technologies is content discovery. Spotify is using Google Cloud’s large language models (LLMs) to analyze its vast content library. The aim is to offer users new proposals every day, based on the metadata of the contents themselves. After all, Spotify is among the most advanced platforms from the point of view of algorithm customization.

Spotify is exploring the potential of LLMs for more accurate personalized recommendations. The audio streaming giant thus wants to improve the listening experience of its users, offering them content in line with their preferences.

“We’re excited to continue building on the strong, reliable foundation we’ve established with Google Cloud“, he has declared Gustav Söderström, Co-President, CPO & CTO of Spotify. “The evolution of our technology has been accompanied by Google Cloud’s commitment to building the best possible platform on which to run our products and to driving further innovation with the emerging capabilities of generative AI.”

