Spotify disappoints with widget for iPhone

iPhone users had to wait a long time for a corresponding Spotify widget. Now the time has finally come – but the range of functions leaves a lot to be desired.

With iOS 16 (version 8.8.26), iPhone owners finally get a Spotify widget for the lock screen. According to Spotify, the app wants to be “just a tap” away from the user’s display. Unfortunately, the widget can’t do that at all.

The term widget is made up of the English terms “window” (dt. “window”) and “gadget” (dt. “device”, “apparatus” or also “technical gimmick”). This is an application on the screen of a smartphone, tablet or similar device. The widgets can be freely placed on the screen according to the user’s preference. They often enable quick access to the underlying program. However, widgets often also contain useful additional functions and information.

In the case of the new Spotify widget for the iPhone, however, this is not the case. The widget on the lock screen really can’t do much more than allow quick access to the app. And that’s already possible thanks to the automatic preview on the lock screen, at least when the app is active.

After a long time no corresponding widget was available for Apple’s iPhone, but the small range of functions is a bit disappointing. At least it would have been desirable if the tracks last listened to were displayed, as with the regular Spotify widget for the iPhone, or statistics on listening habits, which the streaming service collects anyway.

Fewer features for iPhone users

If you want to use the new Spotify widget for your iPhone, you must have the latest version of iOS 16. The Spotify app must also be up to date. Then you can go through long tap on the lock screen and then unlock the iPhone to adjust the look and functions. To do this, select either “Adjust‘ or create a completely new background.

In the overview that then appears, you can move elements such as the time and date or change the background image. If you on “Add widgets’, you will also get a corresponding selection. In addition to well-known options such as “Aktien”, “Health” or “Weather”, Spotify is now also available there. The ability to customize the iPhone’s lock screen has only been available since last year and the release of iOS 16.

The fact that iOS, macOS and Co. are shorter than their big competitor Android is not new to Spotify. Spotify is also by no means an isolated case in this regard, which has to do with the closed nature of the Apple system. Among other things, users are still waiting for an update to AirPlay 2.