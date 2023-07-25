Spotify is increasing subscription prices in many countries

The subscription prices of the popular music streaming service are being increased in more than 50 countries. In Germany, however, there will be no price increase (for the time being).

Spotify has announced a price increase for its premium subscriptions in a number of countries around the world. Users in a total of 53 countries will have to dig deeper into their pockets in the future. In locations comparable to Germany, such as France or Italy, the Spotify Premium subscription for a single user now costs €10.99. German users continue to pay the usual price of €9.99.

The same applies to the other subscriptions. In the following you will find a comparison of the prices of some European countries after the price increase:

IndividualDuoFamilyStudentGermany9.99€12.99€14.99€4.99€Austria 10.99€13.99€16.99€5.99€Luxembourg 10.99€14.99€17.99€5.99€Italy 10.99€14.99€17.99€5.99 Spain 10.99€14.99 €17.99€5.99€France€10.99€14.99€17.99€5.99

Whether and when a price increase will also take place in Germany is currently unknown. So the prices for premium subscriptions in Germany seem to be more stable than in other countries – but Spotify is silent about the reasons.

But anyone who now thinks that a price increase will also screw up something on the offer is looking into the tube. Spotify announced a few years ago that it wanted to offer a subscription level with better sound quality.

With the price increase, however, this will not happen for the time being. As far as sound quality is concerned, the market leader Spotify is lagging behind the competition like TIDAL anyway. We are curious to see what signs the price increase will send to customers and if / when we can also expect an increase in fees in Germany.

A very likely reason for the price hike will be the fact that Spotify isn’t finding its way out of the red. The number of users has risen to 551 million, which is more than the company had expected.

