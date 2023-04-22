Now many people should use Spotify to listen to songs. If you are a person who has never purchased a Premium plan, there is good news. Recently, Spotify launched a limited-time NT$0 free 3-month Premium plan, which means that there is no need to pay anything. Fee, you can get Premium membership for free, enjoy offline downloading and listening to music, no ads, mobile version can specify which song to listen to and other benefits, and those who have purchased it only need to register a new account to enjoy this discount plan.

Those who are afraid of forgetting to cancel after subscribing can also cancel directly, and they can also use the Premium plan for free for 3 months.

Spotify launches a limited-time NT$0 free 3-month Premium plan, enjoy offline listening, no ads

Now after entering the Spotify discount plan page, you will see the discount of NT$0 to experience the Premium service for 3 months. The event page will show when you can use it after you subscribe today. The screenshot below is April 22, and it will show Available until July 22nd, the actual limited-time offer looks set to end on May 16th, 2023. In addition, this free trial is also limited to the Individual personal plan, and other Premium plans are not applicable:



This offer can only be used by members who have never subscribed to the Premium plan. If you have subscribed before, it will be another preferential plan: NT$149 can get a 3-month Premium plan. Personally, I suggest you open a new account , and then it is more cost-effective to get 0 yuan for free for 3 months:

The Premium plan has four main advantages. You can download music to listen to offline, there will be no ads during the listening process, you can listen to any music you want on the mobile version, no longer limit the playlist, and you can skip songs at any time. jump over:



The picture below shows the current price of the Premium plan. This discount is for the Individual plan. 3 months free is equivalent to saving 447 yuan:



How to get a 3-month Spotify Premium plan for 0 yuan?

First of all, your Spotify account must have never subscribed to the Premium plan. Click the Subscribe button on the event page to jump to this screen. It will display NT$0 for 3 months and when it will start charging. You need to bind a credit card. Debit debit card, PayPal or telecom bill collection, but can be canceled at any time after subscription, that is, automatic payment after 3 months will be stopped, and it will not affect the 3-month Premium free period you get:



After setting the payment method, press the button below to continue purchasing:



In this way, the subscription is completed, and the page will also tell you when it will be completely free from now on, and those who want to cancel the automatic payment subscription immediately, please click “Go to Account”:



Below your plan, there is a Change plan button:



Scroll down to find Spotify Free, click Cancel Premium:



It will jump to this description page. After canceling, it will still be a Premium plan, and it will not be changed to a free plan until 3 months later:



Scroll down and click “Continue to cancel”:



Click “Yes, I want to cancel” again:



In this way, the cancellation is successful, and the subscription will not be automatically paid for after 3 months, so you can use it with complete confidence:



The member background page will also prompt when the Premium plan expires:



Although the free version is quite enough, there are not many ads and not annoying, but the mobile version can only listen to the playlist, there is no way to specify the songs to listen to, and there are many restrictions on the function. Since the official has a free trial Premium plan, Still quite recommend it.