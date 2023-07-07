Spotify offer for Prime Day 2023: secure a credit of 10 euros

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

On July 11th and 12th, 2023 the Amazon Prime Day instead of. On these two days, eligible Prime members can more than a million deals with an average of 27 percent discount shopping There are also exciting offers for Amazon services such as Music Unlimited or Audible, some of which are completely free.

read too

Live ticker for Prime Day 2023: Overview of the best early deals

Prime Day 2023: Spotify on sale at Amazon

Rather unusual: Prime Day 2023 is the music streaming service Spotify is also on offer. More specifically, there is an exciting promo from which both existing Spotify users as well as new customers benefit. This is how Amazon rewards you Purchase of a Spotify voucher worth EUR 60.00 or more with 10.00 euros shopping creditwhich you can then spend again on Amazon on Prime Day (or after).

Spotify promo for Prime Day 2023: How to get 10 euros credit on Amazon

To get the 10.00 Euro credit, you only have to use one of the Add Spotify vouchers to your shopping cart on this promotional page*. Important: The value of the voucher must at least 60.00 euros (equivalent to six months of Spotify Premium). If you then when paying at the checkout the Code SPOTIFY23PD specified, Amazon will write this to you after the payment process has been successfully completed Credit over 10.00 euros good. Here is an overview of all the steps:

promotion page open* Select a Spotify voucher worth at least EUR 60.00 Put the voucher in the shopping cart When paying the Code SPOTIFY23PD specify Credit received

How long is the Spotify Prime Day promotion valid?

You have until the end of Prime Day July 12, 2023to enter the Spotify promotion.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Who can secure the Spotify offer?

The special thing about the deal: In contrast to most other offers for Prime Day 2023, this promo no valid Amazon Prime membership required. Existing Spotify customers can also participate – you don’t have to create a new account.

OUR MOST READ ARTICLES OF PRIME DAY 2023

The date for Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been set – what else should you know about the discount campaign? You can save a lot on Amazon Prime Day – if you follow these 6 tips Amazon Prime Day: How much is the discount day worth? Seven offers that are completely free for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit