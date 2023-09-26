Spotify Prepares to Launch Luxury Subscription “Superpremium” with Enhanced Features and Higher Price

Spotify Prepares to Launch “Superpremium” Luxury Subscription, Reveals Application Code

The popular streaming platform, Spotify, is gearing up for the launch of a luxury subscription service called “superpremium,” according to a Reddit user who discovered the details while reviewing the application’s code. The service, previously known as HiFi, has reportedly been in development since 2021.

The new information reveals that “superpremium” will offer several enhancements, including better audio quality and the ability to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create personalized playlists. Users will be able to enjoy 24-bit lossless music, providing CD-like sound quality without audio compression that affects the fidelity of the music.

According to the app’s code, advanced mixing tools will also be available, allowing users to customize their playlists based on the songs’ beats per minute or danceability. Additionally, a “Sound Test” function will enable the platform to learn more about users’ listening habits in order to create exclusive sound mixes tailored to their preferences.

The integration of AI will allow Spotify to automatically generate playlists based on users’ moods, activities, or musical genres. Moreover, subscribers will have the opportunity to listen to up to 30 hours of audiobooks each month.

The price of the new Spotify plan, however, has raised some eyebrows. The code indicates a price tag of $20, roughly equivalent to 347 pesos. This cost is considerably higher than Spotify’s existing plans, such as the “Individual” package priced at $11 per month or 191 pesos. Internet users are questioning the rationale behind such a high price, pointing out that both Apple Music and Amazon Music already offer lossless audio at no additional cost.

Spotify has not disclosed an official launch date for the “superpremium” service, and a company spokesperson declined to comment on rumors or potential features.

In other news, Spotify recently introduced a new tool called Showcase, designed to benefit emerging creators and artists. Musicians now have the option to pay to promote their work directly to listeners in the platform’s home feed. They can choose a song or even an entire album to be featured as a mobile ad, targeting specific audiences from the initial 30 available markets. The promotion will be clearly indicated as a paid recommendation.

According to Spotify, users who view a promotion on Showcase are six times more likely to play the music being promoted. The placement of the promotion on the home screen is considered strategic, as it is the most frequently accessed section of the platform.

As of now, Spotify continues to explore new features and innovations to enhance the user experience while supporting musicians and artists in gaining exposure to a wider audience.

