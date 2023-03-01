In the early 2000s, in Italy and around the world, the music industry couldn’t fathom how rapidly it was changing. We were moving from listening to CDs and vinyl to listening based on files shared on peer-to-peer networks. Until, in 2006, Daniel Ek and a group of Swedish innovators launched Spotify. Reinventing the entire music industry.

Strengthened by an already consolidated popularity in other countries, Spotify lands in Italy in 2013 and this year celebrates its tenth birthday in the peninsula; 10 years in which he revolutionized the music scene, making it more prosperous and equitable and definitively changing audio and listening.

10 years later, however, Italian music and artists, thanks to Spotify and streaming, have reached an increasingly global reach, allowing the latter to achieve a 1200% increase in the number of streams globally with 22 billion in 2022 (against 180 million in 2013), while Italian music streams have grown by over 20% in the last year alone. A trend that inevitably also spills over into the number of Italian artists present on the platform who have reached 196,000 (+650% compared to the initial 26,000). And after just 5 years, over 800% more Italian artists have been listened to in Spotify’s editorial playlists abroad than at launch.

Year after year, the Swedish platform has broken down the traditional boundaries of music, allowing users to experience the fusion and contamination of genres, thanks to a recategorization of these into moods and moods through the playlist model that was introduced right from the platform. In Italy, the first editorial playlist arrived in 2017. From that year on, the company’s editorial team has curated playlists of all types (linked to both mood and genre and aesthetics). The three most listened to in the last ten years, specifically, are “Hot Hits Italia!”, “Estate” and “Alta Rotazione”.

In recent years, Spotify has launched two of its key programs in Italy, the result of the company’s desire to support male and female artists and allow them to make a living from their music: RADAR and EQUAL, the campaign dedicated to promoting gender equality and celebrate the contribution of women to the world of audio. Since its launch, 22 artists have been Ambassadors of Equal, including Madame, Laura Pausini, Elisa and Ariete who was also the Global Ambassador of the campaign.

RADAR, on the other hand, was introduced in Italy in 2020 with the aim of supporting emerging artists. Since then, 24 artists have taken part including Rhove, Rondodasosa, BLANCO – winner of Sanremo 2022 together with Mahmood with “Brividi”, who conquered the record most played song in a single day in the country.

Furthermore, both BLANCO with “Brividi” and Rhove with “Shakerando” climbed the podium of the most listened to songs in Italy in 2022, in first and second position respectively.

Over the course of this decade, the platform has come to revolutionize the whole world of audio, experimenting and introducing new ways of listening and enriching the panorama of digital entertainment and content creation.

In 2015, the first podcast listenable on the platform arrives, giving life to a growth strategy that has led it to be the leading audio platform in the country, becoming a point of reference for the entire community of Italian creators. Up to 2021 with the launch of the first Original and Exclusive podcast in Italy signed by Spotify “The Jackal: all of Sanremo but it lasts less” – after a series of podcasts and announcements of agreements that had had a global resonance – right in the week of Sanremo. From there, the platform made it available 42 Original and Exclusive podcasts in Italy alone, not counting seasonal renewals.

This proved, once again, a real interest from all types of creators to build and produce podcasts on the platform, contributing to the growth of creator-generated shows on the platform by 20% year-on-year, with more than 50,000 Italian-language titles.

A path full of successes that has led Spotify to establish stable roots in Italy with the opening of Casa Spotify in Milan, an innovative, modern and international hub, the center of all operations in the Southern and Eastern Europe region as well as a reference point for all those who gravitate around the Spotify universe.