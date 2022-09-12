Let’s get cool goods! “Splatoon 3” appears in the platinum point exchange goods of the My Nintendo store!

Finally released on September 9, 2022 (Friday) Nintendo Switch “ Sprague 3 》 Including the editorial department of funglr Games, it seems that many people are Players who only participated in the 3rd generation Bar. Many people should be looking for weapons, equipment, fighting styles and other stages that suit their style of play, but I personally think that it is earlier accustomed gyroscope It’s the most important first step, let’s work together! So, this topic is very high, Fast online matchmaking representing the number of online players “Sprague 3”, everyone should be curious how many sets of games were sold, right? Nintendo published Sales of “Sprague 3” in the first 3 days an astonishing number!

Sales in Japan exceeded 3.45 million units within 3 days of release!

Sprague 3 Nintendo homepage

Nintendo announces Sprague-Dawley 3 3 days on the market Inside Domestic sales in Japan have exceeded 3.45 million units ！

And this number is the first 3 days after the release of the Nintendo Switch game in JapanTop selling figures！

There are such high sales in Japan alone, so what is the global sales…? It should be announced soon, so stay tuned!

People who are still hesitating to buy “Sprague 3”!

Since sales in Japan are so high, there are so many players!

The matching in the lobby is very fast, and there are many players who have only started playing since the 3rd generation, soBeginners are still welcome。

for futurecelebrationthe earlier you get used to the operation will be more handy, be sure tovisit the town of barbarian！

The above information can be confirmed on Nintendo’s official website.

For more details about the game, please visit the official website of “Sprague 3”. Those who want to buy the download version can do so at the My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!