Finally released on September 9, 2022 (Friday) Nintendo Switch “Sprague 3
Including the editorial department of funglr Games, it seems that many people arePlayers who only participated in the 3rd generationBar.
Many people should be looking for weapons, equipment, fighting styles and other stages that suit their style of play, but I personally think that it is earlieraccustomed gyroscopeIt’s the most important first step, let’s work together!
So, this topic is very high,Fast online matchmakingrepresenting the number of online players “Sprague 3”, everyone should be curious how many sets of games were sold, right?
Nintendo publishedSales of “Sprague 3” in the first 3 daysan astonishing number!

Let’s get cool goods! “Splatoon 3” appears in the platinum point exchange goods of the My Nintendo store!

Sales in Japan exceeded 3.45 million units within 3 days of release!

Sprague 3
Nintendo homepage

Nintendo announces Sprague-Dawley 33 days on the marketInsideDomestic sales in Japan have exceeded 3.45 million units
And this number is the first 3 days after the release of the Nintendo Switch game in JapanTop selling figures
There are such high sales in Japan alone, so what is the global sales…? It should be announced soon, so stay tuned!

People who are still hesitating to buy “Sprague 3”!
Since sales in Japan are so high, there are so many players!
The matching in the lobby is very fast, and there are many players who have only started playing since the 3rd generation, soBeginners are still welcome
for futurecelebrationthe earlier you get used to the operation will be more handy, be sure tovisit the town of barbarian

The above information can be confirmed on Nintendo’s official website.
For more details about the game, please visit the official website of “Sprague 3”. Those who want to buy the download version can do so at the My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!

