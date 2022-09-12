After the launch of Switch Sprague 3, in addition to the return of players who originally liked paintball battles, there are also many new players who like this game after playing the Eve Festival, but because compared with the previous generation, this time Sprague 3 Many new elements have been added, such as play modes, new weapons, new maps, and new teaming mechanisms. Novices can also quickly understand how to play Sprague 3.

Role change, land-based battles, team up, salmon work, land-based fighters

After purchasing Sprague 3, if you want to play online, there are still many pre-requisites to deal with, such as network problems, NSO membership, etc., and the most people encounter may be why the matching time is always very long, Or the connection has been wrong and so on. And some players who are randomly matched are very powerful. Whether they can match the same players in the next game is a common problem for many players. In addition, whether the character can change the race and whether the ink color can be fixed can also be found in the list.

Question 1: Can a character change their skin color or appearance after playing?

A: Yes, press “X”, then select the “Options” tab and then select “Others”, click the “Player Settings” page in the lower right corner, you can change the appearance of the player and the salmon.

▲ After pressing “Player Settings”, you will transition to the first character editing, but don’t worry that the progress will not disappear.

Question 2: Can I change to an octopus after the selected character is a squid?

A: Yes, press “X”, select the “Options” tab, then select “Others”, click the “Player Settings” page in the lower right corner, you can re-select the squid or octopus, the progress and all the information will be inherited.

Problem 3: The network is not smooth, the connection is wrong, and the pairing time is too long

A: Switch is recommended to be connected to home Wifi. Mobile phone hotspots are basically completely unplayable. If you have a Bluetooth device such as a headset around you, you can also turn it off and try it out. For related connection problems, please refer to the previous teaching articles.

Sprague-Dawley 3 Best NAT A Connection Setting Teaching DMZ Makes Switch Battles Unhindered

Switch wireless network acceleration method to use 5GHz band connection, faster download speed Sprague 3 connection must learn

Question 5: Where is the “walking mode” that can be surveyed before the battle?

A: Yes, the new “walking mode” of the third generation, you can choose the battle field you want to check first when you go to the square to find the guide.



▲ Find the guide near the square and you can enter the walking mode.

Question 6: Will the strength of the teammates in the matchmaking be random?

A: The teammates matched in the land-occupying battle are randomly matched. As the number of battles increases, the system will divide into two teams equally according to the score of each player in the previous game, so there will be no situation where the strong players are on the same team.

Question 7: Can I be on the same team as my teammates from the previous game?

A: After finishing a game and pressing “Continue”, you can continue to play with the player who just played the game. However, after the connection is completed, the system will randomly divide into 2 teams. It is possible that the teammate just now will become the enemy team in this game.

Question 8: Can I cancel after pairing?

Answer: No.

Question 9: How do I watch the replay after the battle?

A: You can watch the playback in the “Lobby Equipment” in the lobby.



▲The equipment in the lobby can watch the replays of the previous games, but cannot be accessed separately.

Question 10: Can the ink color be fixed for each battle?

A: Yes, press “X” and then select “Other” in the “Options” tab to enable the “Color Recognition Assist” option.

Question 11: How can I get new weapons?

A: At the beginning, the basic weapons that players get are usually not easy. To get a new weapon, you must first obtain a “weapon coupon”. If you want to get a weapon coupon, you need to obtain experience points from the land-based battle and level up. can be obtained.



▲ Weapons cannot be purchased with gold coins, only with weapon coupons.

Question 12: The desired weapon cannot be redeemed yet

A: The weapons that can be exchanged in the weapon store will be unlocked one by one according to the player’s level. It is also necessary to obtain experience points from the land-based battle before going to the weapon pair to exchange.

Question 13: How to make money?

A: You will get money regardless of whether you win or not. If you want to double the money, you can go to Salmon to work and play the egg, and you may transfer the money double ticket, or directly use the gashapon machine next to the lobby to participate in the lottery, and then go to the lobby. In exchange for food in the cafeteria, the money obtained after the battle will be doubled.



▲Any coupons that can be used in the lobby canteen can be obtained by working with salmon.



▲ There is also a chance to get exchange coupons by spending money on the gashapon machine next to the cafeteria in the lobby.

Question 14: What can the earned gold coins be used for?

A: Except for weapons that use weapon coupons, players’ clothes, shoes, headgear, items and stickers in lockers are all purchased with gold coins.



▲ You can still spend money to upgrade items that have already been purchased to increase their rarity.

Question 15: Are the items in the store fixed?

A: In addition to the weapon store, the items in the head equipment store, clothing store, shoe store, and sundry store will be replaced every day, and the products will appear randomly. If you encounter products that you have bought before, you can also pay for upgrades. ‘s skills make commodities rarer.

Question 16: What are the additional skills for headgear, clothing, shoes?

A: When purchasing head equipment, clothing and shoes in the store, additional skills will be displayed below, some are to increase the speed, and some are to strengthen the weapons, which can be matched according to the needs of the player.

Question 17: Can passersby’s clothes be bought?

A: Yes, you can go to the entrance of the hall to speak to the Thorn Crown sitting next to it, and then click “A” to the passers-by, and then you can order the clothes on the passers-by with the Thorn Crown. However, if it is a clothing exchanged with Amibo, it cannot be reserved.



▲The clothes that can be purchased in the store can be pre-ordered.



▲The clothes obtained by Amibo are not for sale and cannot be reserved.

Question 18: Where is the crown of thorns?

Answer: The crown of thorns is on the right side of the entrance of the hall.



▲The crown of thorns is on the right side of the entrance of the hall. You need to have a dialogue before you can activate the predetermined function.

Question 19: Where are the lockers?

A: The locker is in the space next to the canteen in the lobby. After entering, you will see your own locker and the locker of the player you just played with.



▲The locker is on the right side of the hall, and you can see it when you enter the automatic door.

Question 20: How to get a large locker?

A: To upgrade to level 15, the color grading is to color the cabinets through editing.

Question 21: Where are the Squatters going to play?

A: There is an alley in the square with your back to the front left of the hall. When you see the corner, turn right and you will see the fighter booth in the open space.



▲ After walking in from the alley on the left side of the square, you can see the booth of the fighters.

Question 22: How do I get the Terracotta Warriors card pack?

A: You may also have a chance to win by completing seasonal tasks, upgrading or drawing prizes, and taking risks in the fantasy world.

Question 23: Who can the Squatter fight against?

A: When you go to the booth, you mainly play against the jellyfish residents, but you can also invite players who are playing near the booth to play.

Question 24: How do Salmon Workers start?

A: After pressing “X”, you can enter the Mr. Xiong Chamber of Commerce, and you can start working part-time.

Question 25: Are Salmon working teammates random?

A: You can choose “Join Part-time Work” to join a random team with players, or choose “Private Part-time Work” to form a team with friends.

Question 26: Does the gigantic salmon that the salmon work from appear every time?

A: Every time, but the varieties that appear are random.

Question 27: When did the yokozuna, the leader of the salmon part-time job, appear?

A: It is random, usually there will be an emergency notification before taking the helicopter.



▲To win the yokozuna requires teammates to take care of each other, which is a bit difficult.

Question 28: How to publish personal illustrations?

A: To find the red postbox in the square and draw it using the Switch’s touchscreen, it will appear on the player’s head.



▲ You can publish illustrations by finding the red mailbox in the square. It is recommended to draw on the Switch screen.

Question 29: How does the personal illustration in the square appear?

A: It is displayed randomly by the system. Select “Options” from the “Menu” and continue to select “Others”, turn off and open “Show Posted Content”, and you can see your own illustration works in the square.

Question 30: Can I play alone if I don’t want to play online?

A: Yes, you can go to the fantasy world to play solo in a way of breaking the level.



▲In addition to entering the fantasy world directly from the menu, you can also enter the fantasy world from the ditch next to the square.