The scent of spring should be in the air. However, it sometimes happens that especially when the doors of holiday homes are opened, the sensation of a closed environment also arrives that urgently needs a freshen up. It also happens at home: the first rays of the sun are relentless in highlighting dust and not exactly perfect floors. And it doesn’t just depend on the presence of animals in the house. In these times in which we find ourselves spending more time at home, we have noticed it: each of our steps leaves a mark. And to feel more at ease, especially if we live with small children – who crawl or just spend a lot of time on the floor – everything must be perfectly clean. Sometimes the task is more difficult than it may seem, above all if there are floors that are particularly demanding to clean, or because they are particularly dirty (just accidentally pour a glass of oil on the floor to make a mess) or because they are particularly porous (and therefore capable of retaining all the dust and dirt possible).

Luckily, technology is on our side when we want the best result with the least effort: because we rightly no longer have the time and above all the desire to go over and over the same spaces, in search of the perfect result. There is a solution and it’s called FLOOR ONE S5, a scrubber dryer that stands out among the products on the market, thanks to Tineco, a premium brand in smart home appliances. But what does it mean to have an intelligent appliance at your disposal? Why can technology make a difference? The answer is simple: with a smart scrubber dryer we can think in terms of energy savings and high performance.





So we tried to understand how it works.

Meanwhile, one of the main features of Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 is that it uses a powerful running water cleaning system: there are four sequential phases that follow one after the other while we clean and wash the floors. Without any intervention on our part, the water is released first onto the brush roll, and from there to the floor. Thanks to the constant high movement of the brush, the dirty water is sucked into a separate tank. In a simple, effective and reliable way there is no contamination between dirty water and clean water which is used to wash the floor. This solves the problem of traditional cleaning systems that do not guarantee completely sanitized and clean surfaces due to the residues that creep into the bristles and are deposited again on the surfaces during cleaning.

In this sense, the effective self-cleaning process of the brushes is also interesting: during the self-cleaning process of FLOOR ONE S5 there is also a centrifugal drying action which ensures that the brushes are always clean, also eliminating possible residues of dirt and unpleasant odours.

The last feature that makes the difference compared to traditional scrubber dryers is the use of Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor technology which automatically adjusts the water flow, suction power and roller speed when different cleaning situations arise. The built-in iLoop sensor does just that, providing helpful maintenance reminders, cleaning reports, and other helpful resources along the way.





From a practical point of view this means that there is no need to lug around a heavy water tank just to mop the kitchen floor. iLoop by Tineco has thought of this too: it makes automatic adjustments to the cleaning level in real time. It also calculates suction power and water flow based on your cleaning needs. The entire process is monitored to ensure maximum energy efficiency, increasing power for the toughest dirt and reducing it in clean areas. This maximizes battery life and always saves water and energy.

