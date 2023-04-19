Spring, sweet switching operators: here are the new and best mobile offers

Listen to the audio version of the article

If you’re spending more than $10-15 a month on a mobile phone deal, you probably have a problem. You are spending too much. The new offers from mobile operators give everything we need in that price range – in some cases even a smartphone as well as plenty of GB, at 5G speed. All this with the main telephone operators. If we want to push ourselves to new shores, minor and even virtual operators, then it will be difficult to spend more than 8 euros a month.

The offers are in this case much cheaper, in fact.

This spring is a good time to evaluate the change of operator, and then go on summer holidays without having to worry about these aspects. However, it is useful to keep in mind, just in view of the summer, the offers with a good amount of GB because on vacation we typically cannot count on the wi-fi at home and in the office.

Tim and Vodafone

Let’s start with Tim and Vodafone, because their latest offers have one thing in common. The possibility of paying just 9.99 euros per month to have everything: unlimited minutes and GB on 5G. Text messages with Tim are also unlimited. In both cases there is also no activation cost. Tim charges 25 euros for the SIM, with 20 euros of traffic; free instead from Vodafone if we take it online. The condition is that you need to have a landline offer with the same operator and then associate it with the sim. Otherwise the cost rises to 14.99 euros per month, both with Tim and with Vodafone, and the characteristics of the offer also change. Both operators reduce the GB to 50 GB (the rest is the same; except for the addition of unlimited texting and calls also to Europe with Vodafone). As you can see the two operators are going in tandem with the offers in this period and also in the desire to tie the user to himself on both landline and mobile. It should be noted that some shops may also have more advantageous promotions, for example by adding a smartphone at no or very low cost

Wind Tre

The figure of 14.99 also returns to Wind Tre which gives unlimited minutes, 200 text messages and 100 GB in that figure, plus a 5G smartphone. The price drops to 12.99 euros per month if 50 GB is enough. The sim costs 10 euros (except for promotions in some shops). Warning: there is an (unusual) activation cost of 49.99 euros, which can be paid in installments over 24 months.

Low-cost operators

For those who want to spend as little as possible, the way forward leads to smaller operators. Spusu and Optima are now among the cheapest, at 5.98 and 4.95 euros per month. In the first case 2,000 minutes, 500 text messages and 70 GB; in the second, unlimited minutes and text messages and 100 GB. Warning: there is no 5G, which many Italians now know they can do without. The sim always costs 9.90 euros. One difference to consider is that Spusu is on the Wind Tre network, Optima on Vodafone. On the Tim network there is Kena for 4.99 euros a month, but it only gives 1 GB at that price (unlimited calls and 500 text messages). At 7.95 and 7.99 there are respectively Fastweb (on the Wind Tre network) and Iliad, plus 10 and 9.99 euros for activation (free sim). In the first case, unlimited minutes, 100 text messages and 100 GB; in the second, unlimited minutes and text messages and 120 GB. Attention: at that price only Fastweb has 5G; Iliad puts it in the offer of 9.99 euros per month (150 GB). It should also be considered, for the choice, that the 5G coverage is different for each of the four non-virtual operators (Tim, Vodafone, Wind Tre and Iliad).