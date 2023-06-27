Last week, Apple urgently released a new update version safety for millions of iPhone users, to prevent them from being exposed to spyware. There were indeed two serious security vulnerabilities. The Cupertino company has warned users that it is essential Immediately download the latest version of iOS, called iOS 16.5.1. And so do all security experts.

Spyware in the iPhone, get the security update now

One of the vulnerabilities involves a “malicious attachment sent via iMessage“, which allows access to audio recordings, photos and location data of an iPhone. The security flaw, identified as “TriangleDB” and has already been exploited in a campaign known as “Operation Triangulation”aimed at employees of the cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Spyware is even at the center of an exchange of accusations between Russia and the United States. The Russians have pointed to the Americans as responsible for spreading the virus, saying that “thousands of Russian government officials had their iPhones infected with spyware“. But Apple adamantly denies that it has partnered with any government to Insert a backdoor into your products.

Kaspersky said in a post that the spyware distribution is completely hidden and does not require any action from the user. Without our noticing, it transfers your private information to remote servers. Microphone audio recordings, photos from instant messaging apps, geolocation data and many other activities of the infected user.

The second bug instead affected Apple’s browser engine, WebKit, exposing users to potentially arbitrary code execution. This vulnerability could allow malicious third parties to steal your data or compromise your device.

Updating your iPhone, therefore, has never been more important.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) – Galaxy 6.1″ Super Retina XDR Display Advanced camera system for better shots in any lightCinema mode: now with Dolby Vision 4K up to 30fps

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

