Spyware infects iPhones. Apple releases an emergency update

Apple released an urgent update to millions of iPhone users on Thursday after discovering two security flaws. Cupertino has warned that you need to download the latest version of iOS 16, called iOS 16.5.1, to protect yourself from two vulnerabilities that cybercriminals already know how to exploit. Even the Csirt, through the official account of the Computer Security Incident Response Team, has released a note in which it indicates the problem as a “serious” risk.

One of the bugs involves a “malicious attachment sent via iMessage, which allows cybercriminals to access an iPhone’s audio recordings, photos and location data. Security researchers said the security flaw, dubbed TriangleDB, has already been exploited through a campaign called “Operation Triangulation,” which targeted employees of cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Russia accuses the US (and Apple)

According to Wired Us reports, this spyware would have been the subject of an exchange of accusations between Russia and the United States. The former blamed the Americans for spreading the virus as “thousands of Russian government officials had their iPhones infected with spyware”. In the official note, the Russians also accused Apple of having “conspired with the United States in the operation”. Apple denies that it has worked with any government to put a backdoor into its products.

“Distribution of spy software is completely hidden and requires no user action,” Kaspersky wrote in a blog post earlier this month. “Spyware silently transmits the user’s private information to remote servers: microphone recordings, photos from instant messaging applications, geolocation and data on numerous other activities of the owner of the infected device.”

The second bug would have affected Apple’s browser engine, WebKit, leaving users exposed to arbitrary code execution. This could allow malicious third parties to steal data or hack into a device. Both exploits could also affect iPad and Mac users, and Apple has released security fixes for all of these devices. Apple has also released a software update for Apple Watch, which brings new features to its smartwatch.

