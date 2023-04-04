The German company introduces the new flat pedals in its catalog of ergonomic products 5OX, available with a CrMo pin in 3 different lengths. The body is made of plastic composite with glass fiber and measures 110×105 mm, with 11 replaceable pins for each side. List price €79.95.

Founded in 2002 by former German motocross racer Tobias Hild, SQlab produces ergonomic components for cycling, with the aim of improving comfort in the saddle. The SQ lab catalog includes all the points of contact between cyclist and bike: saddles, handlebars, appendages, grips, pedals and clothing. Flat pedals are the last to arrive 5OXdesigned to adapt to all foot shapes and pedaling styles thanks to the pins available in three different lengths.

The main body is made of plastic composite with the addition of 30% glass fiber, a mix that according to SQlab ensures greater durability and impact resistance than aluminum. The pedal surface is flat, with 11 screwable and replaceable pins for each side. The dimensions of 110×105 mm guarantee a very wide support.

The CrMo pivots ride on Japanese-made ball bearings on the outside and German-made bushings near the pivot seat. The three different lengths, which vary by 5 mm each, guarantee the best “Q factor” according to the size of the foot, ankle, pelvis and pedaling style.

Made in Taiwan, 5OX pedals are credited with a respective weight of 429, 436 and 445 grams based on spindle length. The prezzo the list price to the public, regardless of the version, is €79.95.

