SQUARE ENIX 4v4 Party Shooter FOAMSTARS Debuts Use Bubbles to Win

SQUARE ENIX released the promotional video of the 4v4 party shooting game “FOAMSTARS” for the first time at the “PlayStation Showcase” online live broadcast annual presentation in the early hours of today (25th), confirming that it will be launched on PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4.

According to the official statement, “Bubble Star” is a fast-paced multiplayer party shooter where players will be able to start a bubble-filled confrontation between two colorful teams. And foam is the most powerful weapon for players. Players can use foam to change, build terrain, block enemies or occupy high ground, create a smooth surface through foam for supersonic impact, and even use it to resist enemy attacks. Make good use of it Bubbles can knock down opponents.

“Bubble Star” is expected to be launched on PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4.