Home » Square Enix Announces Demo Releases for ‘STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R’ and ‘Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3’
Technology

Square Enix Announces Demo Releases for ‘STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R’ and ‘Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3’

by admin
Square Enix Announces Demo Releases for ‘STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R’ and ‘Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3’

Square Enix Announces Demo Versions of “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” and “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3”

On September 14th, during the recent Nintendo Direct event, Square Enix made an exciting announcement for fans. They revealed that two of their highly anticipated games, “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” and “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3,” would be releasing demo versions starting today. To further entice players, new videos showcasing these games were also published.

“STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” is a remake of the classic “Star Ocean Ranger 2” and is set to be released on November 2nd. The game features dot matrix characters who can freely move around in a 3D field. Square Enix has utilized the latest graphics technology, combining 2D and 3D elements, to enhance the overall gaming experience. Players can look forward to embarking on a new and immersive adventure.

The trial version of “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” is now available for download on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Steam. Players can enjoy playing the game from the beginning until a specific maze or for up to three hours. Furthermore, any progress made in the trial version can be carried over to the official release.

In addition to “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R,” Square Enix also revealed details about “Dragon Quest Monsters in Wonderland 3: The Journey of the Demon Prince and Elf,” which is scheduled for release on December 1st. This game is the latest addition to the “Dragon Quest Monsters in Wonderland” series, known for its focus on cultivating and training monsters. The protagonist in this installment is Pizarro, a character from “Dragon Quest 4.” Due to a curse placed on him by his demon king father, Pizarro is unable to directly attack monsters. Instead, he becomes a monster master, fighting alongside his loyal monster companions.

See also  "Portal with RTX" will be updated on Steam on 12/8 for free

The trial version of “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3” is also available for download on the Nintendo eShop. Players can explore multiple fields, experience the beginning of the story, and enjoy the satisfaction of nurturing and breeding their monster companions.

To make the trial versions even more enticing, Square Enix has prepared special bonuses that can only be obtained after playing them. Additionally, any monsters included in players’ main and reserve teams during the trial version can be inherited into the official release through saved data.

Fans of Square Enix’s beloved franchises have much to look forward to with the release of these demo versions. It’s an excellent opportunity for players to get a taste of what’s to come and immerse themselves in these captivating worlds.

You may also like

Should we give away content we have created...

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: the new mid-range smartphone...

adidas Originals and Craig Green Collaborate to Create...

What does coaching actually have to do with...

Huawei Watch GT 4 arrives, the designer smartwatch...

Nintendo Announces Mario vs. Donkey Kong: A Nod...

Netatmo weather station: Premium set drastically reduced –...

Monster Hunter NOW: A Beginner’s Guide to Hunting...

A good CPU cooler for under €50! The...

Motorola Unveils New Edge 40 Neo, g84 5G,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy