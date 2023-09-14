Square Enix Announces Demo Releases for ‘STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R’ and ‘Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3’

Square Enix Announces Demo Versions of “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” and “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3”

On September 14th, during the recent Nintendo Direct event, Square Enix made an exciting announcement for fans. They revealed that two of their highly anticipated games, “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” and “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3,” would be releasing demo versions starting today. To further entice players, new videos showcasing these games were also published.

“STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” is a remake of the classic “Star Ocean Ranger 2” and is set to be released on November 2nd. The game features dot matrix characters who can freely move around in a 3D field. Square Enix has utilized the latest graphics technology, combining 2D and 3D elements, to enhance the overall gaming experience. Players can look forward to embarking on a new and immersive adventure.

The trial version of “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” is now available for download on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Steam. Players can enjoy playing the game from the beginning until a specific maze or for up to three hours. Furthermore, any progress made in the trial version can be carried over to the official release.

In addition to “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R,” Square Enix also revealed details about “Dragon Quest Monsters in Wonderland 3: The Journey of the Demon Prince and Elf,” which is scheduled for release on December 1st. This game is the latest addition to the “Dragon Quest Monsters in Wonderland” series, known for its focus on cultivating and training monsters. The protagonist in this installment is Pizarro, a character from “Dragon Quest 4.” Due to a curse placed on him by his demon king father, Pizarro is unable to directly attack monsters. Instead, he becomes a monster master, fighting alongside his loyal monster companions.

The trial version of “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3” is also available for download on the Nintendo eShop. Players can explore multiple fields, experience the beginning of the story, and enjoy the satisfaction of nurturing and breeding their monster companions.

To make the trial versions even more enticing, Square Enix has prepared special bonuses that can only be obtained after playing them. Additionally, any monsters included in players’ main and reserve teams during the trial version can be inherited into the official release through saved data.

Fans of Square Enix’s beloved franchises have much to look forward to with the release of these demo versions. It’s an excellent opportunity for players to get a taste of what’s to come and immerse themselves in these captivating worlds.

