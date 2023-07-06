Square Enix Announces ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Fan Festival Giveaway: The Hilarious ‘Low-Poly Grape’ Stress Toy Takes Center Stage

Title: Square Enix Announces “Final Fantasy XIV” Fan Festival Giveaway: Low-Poly Grape Toy Takes Center Stage

Subtitle: Memes turn into reality as Square Enix embraces the fandom’s love for low-resolution grapes

Date: July 30, 2023

Square Enix recently revealed the exciting lineup of giveaway items for the upcoming 2023 Las Vegas “Final Fantasy XIV” Fan Festival. Among the goodies announced, the standout item is a stress-relieving toy inspired by the popular “low-poly crystal grape” meme that has been circulating within the game’s community.

The genesis of the “Low Polygon Grapes” meme can be traced back to the release of the game’s 6.0 expansion pack, “The End of Akatsuki Moon.” In this expansion, the grapes featured in the new area scene displayed an ultra-low polygon count, reminiscent of early video game graphics. Despite Square Enix rectifying the issue, the meme has resonated with players and sparked discussions about the evolution of modeling within the “Final Fantasy” series.

Even the recently announced “Final Fantasy XVI” has not escaped the grape comparisons. Fans took to social media to jokingly assert that the grapes in the upcoming game have successfully passed the “grape test,” a nod to the cabbage test often used in animation. Building on this community enthusiasm, fans have playfully celebrated the progression from “FF14” to “FF16” as a super evolution of modeling.

Capitalizing on the popularity of the meme, Square Enix has not only decided to turn it into reality but has also taken the opportunity to poke fun at themselves. In the introduction of the carnival admission gifts, the company cleverly used puns related to the grapes. One of their statements read, “After hours of farm parties, knead these premium grapes to relieve residual stress,” while another playfully suggested, “If you’re feeling a little low resolution, just pick up the grapes and reminisce about the good old days.”

The “FF14” Fan Carnival Las Vegas giveaway spree encompasses more than just the “low-poly grape” stress-relieving toy. Attendees can look forward to receiving a carnival-themed crossbody bag, a Loporrit (rabbit family) carrot modeling pen, a 10th-anniversary pin, a Grebuloff magnet, and an Azem key ring.

While these giveaways have been confirmed for the Las Vegas event, it remains uncertain whether similar items will be distributed during the London event in October 2023 and the Tokyo event in January 2024. Fans eagerly await the official announcement regarding the giveaways for these venues.

The 2023 Las Vegas “Final Fantasy XIV” Fan Festival promises to be an exciting event for fans of the beloved series, with Square Enix embracing the fan-generated grape meme phenomenon and transforming it into a tangible reality.

