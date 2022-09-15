Home Technology Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler II – Octopath Traveler II
Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler II

Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler II

Eighty Classics Traveler is the game that kicks off the hugely popular HD-2D genre with a modern look of J-RPG, while still retaining the classic primitive charm. This is also used for live streaming and triangle strategy, and today we’re announcing the HD-2D game again… Octal Voyager II.

This was confirmed at today’s Nintendo Direct, and it seems more like something we already love. That means captivating designs that the whole party can see as they run around, intertwined stories, and new things like riding and sailing. This time, the adventure takes place in Ostra, and we’re told the day/night loop will have a major impact on the gameplay and story.

The eight-channel Voyager II will launch on Switch on February 24. Since the previous game was launched for more formats, we’d say there’s a good chance the sequel will get the same treatment. Check out the first trailer below.

