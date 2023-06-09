Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy VII Reborn will be released on 2 discs in the first half of 2024 – mashdigi

Square Enix announced the “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) promotional video at the summer game carnival live broadcast, and confirmed that it will be officially launched in the first half of 2024, and also confirmed that the game will be sold in the form of 2 discs .

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” describes the story of Claude and his party leaving the magic city of Midgar after the “Final Fantasy VII Remake” (Final Fantasy VII Remake).

Prior to this, producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed that the development of this work is progressing smoothly, but the release schedule announced this time is obviously a little bit behind the original plan to launch on the PlayStation 5 platform this winter.

And “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” will be the second work in the “Final Fantasy VII Remake” series, and it is expected that the third work information will be announced next. At the same time, the promotional video released this time can also see that “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” will be presented in a wider scene, and it will also allow players to have more freedom to explore.