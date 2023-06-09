Home » Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy VII Reborn will be released on 2 discs in the first half of 2024 – mashdigi
Technology

Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy VII Reborn will be released on 2 discs in the first half of 2024 – mashdigi

by admin
Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy VII Reborn will be released on 2 discs in the first half of 2024 – mashdigi

Square Enix announced the “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) promotional video at the summer game carnival live broadcast, and confirmed that it will be officially launched in the first half of 2024, and also confirmed that the game will be sold in the form of 2 discs .

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” describes the story of Claude and his party leaving the magic city of Midgar after the “Final Fantasy VII Remake” (Final Fantasy VII Remake).

-

Prior to this, producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed that the development of this work is progressing smoothly, but the release schedule announced this time is obviously a little bit behind the original plan to launch on the PlayStation 5 platform this winter.

And “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” will be the second work in the “Final Fantasy VII Remake” series, and it is expected that the third work information will be announced next. At the same time, the promotional video released this time can also see that “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” will be presented in a wider scene, and it will also allow players to have more freedom to explore.

-

-

-

See also  Even Sony wants to join the ranks of folding machines?The small folding mobile phone inherits the Compact series

You may also like

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

No more Samsung chips?It is rumored that Pixel...

ASUS Announces Zenfone 10 Virtual Launch Event on...

The new phishing that exploits the .zip and...

NVIDIA Celebrates the Launch of Diablo IV and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy