Square Enix announced that it will end service for the Final Fantasy Battle Royale game Final Fantasy VII: First Soldier. The mobile game originally debuted in November 2021, and will close on January 11, 2023, to be exact.

As for the reason for closing the game, Square Enix stated: “Despite our best efforts to bring you fresh and exciting content, we still couldn’t deliver the experience we wanted and deserved, so we’ve made the very difficult decision to end Final Fantasy VII: Service of the First Soldier.
While the game will be shutting down in January, some aspects of the game have been shut down, including the ability to buy Shinra credits for the store. In addition to that, the game will end support for non-English languages ​​on November 1, 2022.

Square Enix also confirmed that it will continue to support the game through updates until it shuts down in a few months.

