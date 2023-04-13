“LIVE A LIVE Hurricane Knight” was developed by Square Enix and is a reset version of the game of the same name on the Super Nintendo console in 1994. The game has been launched on the Nintendo Switch platform in 2022, and the Steam version will be released on April 28, 2023. “LIVE A LIVE Hurricane Knight” uses the “HD-2D” screen of “Forked Traveler” to integrate the dot matrix and 3DCG. On the premise of retaining the outstanding style of Japanese RPG, the game has been modernized and upgraded. The pre-sale discount for the Steam version is based on the 20% pre-sale discount, and a 10% discount coupon for Shanguo Mall, which only costs NT$1,072 in the end.

The game “LIVE A LIVE Hurricane Knight” contains 7 stories of different time and space, different protagonists, and different styles. Designed by Japanese industry masters Gosho Aoyama (Detective Conan), Yumi Tamura (Dororo) and others. In terms of system, the game adopts a semi-real-time half-round gameplay using checkerboard movement + ATB, which is both strategic and fast-paced.

“LIVE A LIVE Hurricane Knight” has a unique narrative structure and a strong variety of story styles. It can be called the most unique work in the history of Japanese role-playing games and can stand the test of time. The PC version basically restores the flavor of the golden age of Japanese RPG, and also has Chinese language support. also,playerNow you can download the demo experience for free on Steam, and the archive of the demo can be inherited to the official version, and the previous progress will not be wasted.

