Square Enix party shooter “Foam Star” looks like a paintball battle 4V4 to start a wild foam party | News

The PlayStation Showcase online live broadcast annual presentation will be held in the early morning of today (25th). Square Enix will release the new 4v4 party shooting game “Foam Stars” (temporary translation, FOAMSTARS) for the first time. It will be launched on PS5 and PS4. The time to market has not yet been confirmed. Synchronized release of this worklead siteand promotional videos.

“Bubble Star” features fast-paced multiplayer shooting gameplay. Eight players are divided into two teams to fight in the colorful bubble world. Except for the pinkish color, the gameplay is quite similar to Nintendo’s “Splatoon”. It’s just that the paintballs have turned into bubbles, and the character has also changed from squid MAN to a superhuman in the shape of “Overwatch”.

Figure / FOAMSTARS, SQUARE ENIX

Players can use foam to change and build terrain to block enemies, resist enemy attacks, or occupy commanding heights; they can also create smooth surfaces for supersonic attacks, and good use of foam can change the battlefield pattern.

Splashdown PS5 PS4 Foamstars Shooter Multiplayer Square Enix

