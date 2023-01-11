SQUARE ENIX announced that it will hold a press conference for the new “Dragon Quest” series of smartphone games on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday). Today (11) it has released the teaser website and official Twitter of this game.

The official said that the launch of the new “Dragon Quest” series of smart phone games will be broadcast live on Youtube at 18:00 on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday), and the name of the work, as well as the basic information and actual machine of the game will be announced screen.

In addition, the official also announced that from now until January 18, 2023 (Wednesday), the official teaser website of “Dragon Quest Smartphone Game New Work” will be released. In addition to the “Dragon Quest” series of smartphone games on the website, The arrival of the new release will count down, and at the same time, an activity to guess the type of the new game will be held. Interested players can check it on the official Twitter.

