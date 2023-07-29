Square Enix Revives Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival with Exciting Announcements, Including a Fifth Major Expansion

Square Enix Announces Exciting Updates for Final Fantasy XIV at Fan Festival

The pandemic has put a halt to Square Enix’s plans for hosting a Final Fantasy XIV fan festival in recent years. However, the Japanese company has decided to bring back the highly anticipated event with a slew of exciting announcements.

The highlight of the fan festival is the announcement of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, the game’s fifth major expansion set to arrive next summer. Players will embark on an adventure in the neotropical world of Tullar, a stunning landscape featuring majestic mountains, lush forests, and clear blue waters. Exploring these picturesque areas will inspire players to customize their characters with two new DPS classes and the option to wear glasses. Additionally, they can place two dyes on each gear, resulting in major graphical improvements and introducing new gear options.

But it’s not all leisurely strolls through beautiful landscapes, as Tular brings forth new enemy types to challenge players. The expansion will also introduce new allied tribes, including the return of Pelu Pelu, a level cap increase from 90 to 100, new dungeons, and new core combat content such as fate, hunting, side quests, and treasure hunting. Furthermore, there will be updates to duty support and new raids, guaranteeing an abundance of new challenges and experiences for players.

Exciting news was also shared for fans of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, took the stage at the fan festival to announce that the game will finally be coming to the Xbox Series. While the official release is scheduled for next spring, a public beta will be available with the release of patch 6.5 this fall.

In an effort to give players a taste of what’s to come, Square Enix will expand the free trial to include Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, along with all content up to update 4.58. This expansion of the free trial will coincide with the release of patch 6.5.

Fans eager to learn more about these exciting developments can look forward to Fanfest in London on October 21st. In the meantime, Square Enix has graciously released a trailer and images of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, allowing players to get a better look at the highly anticipated expansion.

The return of the Final Fantasy XIV fan festival is a cause for celebration among avid gamers. Square Enix’s commitment to providing updates and new experiences for its dedicated fanbase proves that the Final Fantasy XIV franchise will continue to captivate players for years to come.

