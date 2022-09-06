Home Technology Square Enix to release new Final Fantasy VII Reborn and FF XVI trailer at TGS – Gamereactor
Square Enix to release new Final Fantasy VII Reborn and FF XVI trailer at TGS

There’s no doubt that every fan of the Final Fantasy franchise must be very aware of the news that Square Enix has to offer, but the company didn’t hesitate to show them off at the Japan Game Show, which runs from September 15th to 18th. the agenda and scope of the game.

Of course, Fortalk’s playable demo (we don’t know if it’s in the same area as the gameplay shown last time) stands out from the rest, but it’s also a reminder of how much Final Fantasy 2023 will bring.

New first: There will be new video details (maybe new trailers or gameplay) about Final Fantasy XVI, a title destined to forge a new path in the long-lived series, just like Naoki Yoshida As told us in an interview with Gamereactor.

Likewise, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, a new title will be released in 2023. FF VII: The remake sequelRebirthNew video insights will also be available at the show’s Mega Theater, likeEver CrisisandCrisis CoreThere will also be a playable Crisis Core demo, so the expo’s aides will enjoy it first. Almost mandatory (unless it’s delayed), they should also provide a final release date since it’s scheduled to be released before the end of the year.

It’s only about Final Fantasy, but Square Enix will also bring many other games, such as Harvestella, Nier: Automata on Switch, Romancing SaGa, and Dragon Quest. You can find all the information here.

