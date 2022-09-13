Home Technology Square Enix Unveils “Wanderer 2”, 8 Characters Start a New Journey | 4Gamers
Square Enix announced its latest RPG title “Octopath Traveler 2” at the Nintendo Direct online press conference today (13th).

Since its release in 2018, the first generation of “Qilu Traveler 2” has exceeded 3 million units in global shipments + downloads. The “HD-2D” picture effect of integrating 3DCG with bitmap images is amazing, and further evolution has been achieved.

In the second generation, in a new land called “Solestia”, the new 8 travelers embarked on a journey in a new era. Like the previous work, where you want to go, what you want to do, and which story you want to be the protagonist of, it’s all up to you.

“Wanderer II” will be released on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on February 24, 2023.

