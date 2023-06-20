Squid Game Season 2: Start, Storyline, Cast Info

By Marlene Polywka | Jun 19, 2023 4:37pm

South Korean series Squid Game was a smash hit for Netflix. So there were rumors early on about a second season. After the series creator Dong-hyuk Hwang had primarily commented so far, there is finally official information about the sequel.

In September 2021, “Squid Game” landed on Netflix, a series that many subscribers probably didn’t even have on their screens – and which then went completely through the roof. For weeks, the production from South Korea was number 1. After the total number of hours streamed in the first month, the series still clearly leads with an impressive 1.65 billion hours. For comparison: “Stranger Things” (season 4) follows in second place with 1.35 million hours – despite adding parts 1 and 2 of the season. It was quickly assumed that there would be a sequel; in November 2021 there was also the official confirmation for a 2nd season “Squid Game”. Since then, the streaming world has been eagerly awaiting news, no matter how small.

“Squid Game” Season 2 probably planned for 2024

The successful first season of Squid Game is about the gambling addict Gi-hun. The highly indebted man gets involved with a mysterious organization that pits people against each other in cruel and deadly children’s games with the promise of a large sum as the main prize. The dramatic individual fates of some participants are woven around this plot, as is the big question of who is behind the organization and the games. The first season left us (spoiler alert!) with a partial answer to that question and a gi-hun returning to the games. So the ending allowed for speculation about a sequel from the start.

In an interview at the MipTV event, series creator Dong-hyuk Hwang then commented on a start date for season 2 in summer 2022. According to the Squid Game mastermind, who provided both the basic idea and the script and directed the series, the new season will already come at the end of 2024. This window of time was also presented in spring 2023 by leading actor Lee Jung-jae confirmed. The Emmy-winning director told Allkpop magazine: “Squid Game 2 will begin filming this summer and will last approximately 10 months. We’ve been working on Season 1 for about 10 months but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. Since Season 2 will be larger in scope, it will likely take longer to complete.” This suggests a Fall 2023 launch; possibly like Season 1 in September.

Incidentally, a 3rd season of the hit series is said to be being negotiated behind the scenes!

Also interesting: All Netflix innovations at a glance

This is what Squid Game Season 2 could be about

After weeks of rumor mills, Netflix finally confirmed in June 2022 that they were now officially working on the second season of “Squid Game”. A few storylines from season 1 are still open, which could be picked up again in a sequel. The core issue will probably again be social inequality, which comes to a head in the deadly games.

Squid Game Season 2 teaser video revealed

On June 12, quite unexpectedly, a video surfaced on the official Netflix account on several social media channels. Adapted from one of the children’s games that the contestants have to face in the series, the text reads: “Red light… GREEN LIGHT! Squid Game is officially back for a second season!”

The eye of a robot doll can be seen in the 10-second video. This flashes red first, then the number 2 appears in it. In the background, a child’s voice sings the children’s song for the game, known from Season 1.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Even more exciting than the sparse teaser are the few lines that creator Dong-hyuk Hwang gives the fans:

This is where you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

After an acknowledgment and a nod to the success of the first season, it reads, “And now Gi-hun returns. The frontman returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You will also be introduced to Young-hee’s friend Cheol-su…”

So the killer doll in the video is called Cheol-su and is the reference to other games. Also, some well-known characters are definitely returning. The story of the two brothers Jun-ho and In-ho Hwang is also unfinished, as is of course the story of the organization itself. Illuminating their structures and the people behind them will very likely be an essential part of Squid Game Season 2. The mysterious frontman from the first round of the games, whose return is now officially confirmed, will play a more important role.

The games themselves should also play a key role again and “put humanity to the test,” Hwang told Vanity Fair. An important question, which was already raised in season 1, should be in focus: “Is true solidarity [in den Zeiten, in denen wir leben] between people possible?” Hwang suggests that in a sequel, for example, the group dynamics could develop differently by creating a sense of togetherness that could then also make multiple winners possible.

The games could also make an explicit return again in Season 2. Photo: Noh Juhan | Netflix

Director Won’t Heed Fan Opinion For Squid Game Season 2

In a later interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hwang once again emphasized that he wanted to stay true to his own line. That’s why he explicitly doesn’t want to go into the opinions and theories of the fans.

I’ve seen a lot of reactions from people to this show, but I don’t want to do the second season in response to that. Of course, the philosophies I packed into Season 1 also apply to Season 2. Instead of fulfilling viewers’ expectations, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun doesn’t get on the plane (…). I can’t reveal any details yet, but Seong Gi-hun is a completely new person at the end of season 1. So season 2 will be about what the new Gi-hun will do and how things unfold with this new character . Dong-hyuk Hwang, The Hollywood Reporter

In general, the claim of the series is not a critique of capitalism per se, but the format should make people think about what led to the current conditions in our society. So Squid Game Season 2 will likely make that question even clearer.

The Cast of Squid Game Season 2

During the Netflix fan event Tudum, the cast for the “Squid Game” sequel were officially confirmed. The following actors are returning to their roles:

Lee Jung-Jae as Gi-hun Seong – Season 1 Match Winner

Lee byung-hyun as a frontman – masked head of the organization hosting the games

Yoo Gong as a “man in a suit” – recruits new participants for the games

Wi ha-jun as Jun-ho Hwang – Undercover Police Officer

There are also many new faces to be seen in the announcement trailer. This is to be expected given that many of Season 1’s characters died throughout the storyline. In addition, a new round of games implies many exciting new characters and individual fates.

Yim Si-wan Kang Ha-neul Park Sung-hoon Yang Dong-geun

Yim Si-wan is best known as a member of the K-pop group ZE:A, but has also starred in hit drama series like Moon Embracing the Sun and Reply 1997. Kang Ha-neul also has extensive K-drama experience. His roles include The Heirs, Punch, and Insider. Park Sung-hoon is known from “Joseon Exorcist”, while Yang Dong-geun is best known for supporting roles in series like “The Bride of Habaek”. All four appear to be taking part in the games in the upcoming season, according to the trailer.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Director and actors hint at unexpected return

If it were up to the main actors of the series, two actually dead characters could also return in “Squid Game” Season 2. Specifically, it’s about the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon). The young woman took part in the games to catch up with her family from the totalitarian country. She even almost makes it to the final round, only to be killed in the back by Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo). The scheming childhood friend and boss of Gi-hun could also return.

For example, actor Park Hae-soo theorizes that he will be rescued by the organization’s doctors. That doesn’t seem all that unlikely. For Kang Sae-byeok there would have to be a more sophisticated idea. In the interview, both actress and model Jung Ho-yeon and creator Hwang himself (somewhat jokingly) suggest the twin sister motive. So Hwang doesn’t seem averse to a return of the characters in one form or another. He and the actors also confirmed their interest in further collaboration.

By the way: “Squid Game” actor Park Hae-soo also embodies the role of Berlin in the Korean Netflix remake of “Heist of Money”!

Sources

Variety (“‘Squid Game’ Director Hwang Dong-hyuk on Netflix’s Hit Korean Series and Prospects for a Sequel”) France24 (“Le créateur de Squid Game vise une saison 2 pour fin 2024”) The Wrap (“‘Squid Game’ Creator Says Season 2 in the Works: ‘Gi-hun Will Come Back'”) Moviepilot (“Squid Game Season 2: Finally Here’s the Confirmation We’ve Been Waiting For Weeks”) Vanity Fair (“How Squid Game Turned Rage and Desperation Into a Radical Hit”) The Hollywood Reporter (“‘Squid Game’ Creator Teases Season 2 Character Appearances”) Variety (accessed 9/23/2022) Allkpop (“Lee Jung Jae describes his busy 2023 schedule + when he’ll start filming ‘Squid Game 2′” accessed March 3, 2023)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

