One of the most played games in the world right now is the Nintendo Switch “Splatoon 3”. In the three days since launch, more than 3.45 million copies have been sold in Japan alone, so there must be more than one or two people playing the game in the same class or department at school or in the same department! It’s been a few days since it was announced and I’m curious how much it’s selling now. Stay tuned for more news! rnBy the way, have you all eaten squid for the first festival after the launch from Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9:00 to Monday, September 26, 2022, at 9:00? As part of the “Tools” team, I’m excited to have a start!

This article has not been translated. Please select a translation service to read it.

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.