SRP-GTR Pedals – – Gamereactor

It’s been amazing what’s happened in the racing world over the past three years. I think we all know that fantastic development and an all-out explosion in popularity. Of course, one of the product categories with huge growth is pedals, and there’s a bunch of great products at reasonable prices. The Heusinkveld Sprint and Fanatec CSL Elite V2 are great entry level products for those looking to get into sim racing but don’t want to sacrifice their entire paycheck to go faster around the track, and things like the Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus and Simtrec Propedals GT are my My favorites, the pricier Asetec Invicta and Simagic P2000 are pedals in this segment, and I think they’re overrated, too expensive for what you’re actually getting.

There is little chance here, the design is very good.

As far as I know, Spanish manufacturer Sim Racing Pro is currently the only company on the market that offers pneumatic pedals that don’t use springs, hydraulic pistons or rubber washers for damping behind the pedal itself, but instead use a piston system that measures air pressure. There’s been a lot of talk about the SRP-GTR Pedals over the past year, and after much discussion, we at Gameactor finally borrowed one and used it in our rig for the past month. The idea of ​​aero pedals is to provide a smoother, more consistent and noticeably more detailed experience, and while the SRP-GTRs are expensive, they are hand-built and innovative, making their €960 price tag not as jaw-dropping as it seems .

The design here is top notch.In terms of looks I think these are the most gorgeous pedals on the market with a great aesthetic that really exudes“Expensive racing technology“.I love how neat the mechanical design is and creator David Roca has really thought of everything here. The included pedalboard has an engraved logo, and the design of the pedalboard and the different color options (you can choose from five different anodized shades) are beautiful. The software is also very well done and very easy to use, I find it unbelievable that this is coming from a guy in Spain and not a big, established, big name sim racing company.

Here is an ad:

The build quality of these pedals is fantastic, through and through.

The gas pedal is very responsive here, and as I said, it’s not as smooth as anything else I’ve tested in sim racing, not too soft or too slow to respond. The stiffness, resistance, curve and slope of the pedal itself are easy to adjust to just the way you want it, I made the throttle slightly stiffer than straight out of the box. On the other hand, the brakes, I had to soften a lot. The newfound madness of the racing world‘s focus on pushing the brake pedal as hard as possible is something I still think is not only oddly wrong, but counterproductive as it ruins the feel of how calipers with brake pads squeeze steel discs in many ways. This also kills some braking power, but it won’t be too hard to avoid unlocking the brakes. The SRP-GTR brakes worked out of the box, and I dropped power down to about 25% (from 70%) before I found the right feel.

Pressing the pedals isn’t a bad idea, but sometimes they get so “smooth” that the in-game cars feel a little lifeless.

The brakes, like the gas, are smooth and have very linear resistance, never getting harsh or creaking like many pedals based on springs and rubber washers, which I certainly appreciate. However, where the whole air pressure starts to lose, it feels like you’re really pushing air through the tubes instead of fluid (which makes the calipers squeeze the discs).Here, I think the SRP-GTR may be a bit too smooth, not enough“mechanical”, especially in a rally like Dirt Rally 2.0, which means some of the rally feel is gone. In my opinion these pedals work better with Assetto Corsa Competizione and the GT3 cars we drive and Formula cars in iRacing or Automobilista 2, the even, smooth air pressure feels more appropriate.

Here is an ad:

The SRP-GTR Pedals are a really good product that technically does things that the major manufacturers don’t, and creator David should be applauded for that. The air pressure technology is very ‘smooth’ and can be set up however you see fit, and the design and build quality here is excellent. I, more of a rally driver than a track racer, found them a bit too smooth and ended up preferring the Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus (most importantly, still), but that doesn’t mean David’s innovative premium pedals aren’t Deserves a high rating, because they really are.