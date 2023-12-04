Home » Stable Diffusion AI Graphics User Manual (2-4): Hands-on play with ASRock AI QuickSet, optimizing AMD graphics cards to increase graphics performance by 10 times
Stable Diffusion AI Graphics User Manual (2-4): Hands-on play with ASRock AI QuickSet, optimizing AMD graphics cards to increase graphics performance by 10 times

ASRock Launches AI QuickSet Software Suite for Accelerated Graphics Performance

In an effort to simplify the installation and optimization of AI models for enhanced graphics performance, ASRock has launched the AI QuickSet software suite. The suite includes Stable Diffusion WebUI and supports accelerated graphics performance through Microsoft Olive, bringing 10 times the performance based on actual measurements.

AMD previously posted tutorials on the use of the Stable Diffusion WebUI DirectML branch version on its official blog. The use of the Microsoft Olive tool to convert the original PyTorch format model to the ONNX format, combined with the DirectML API during calculation, has been shown to achieve nearly 10 times the speed performance. However, technical problems encountered during installation and model optimization have presented challenges to users.

Fortunately, the AI QuickSet software suite launched by ASRock greatly simplifies the overall installation process. With just the installation of the program, users can enjoy the advantages of greatly improved AI performance without the need for additional settings. It should be noted that the computer requires an ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card to install AI QuickSet.

With the release of the AI QuickSet program, ASRock has stated that the suite will continue to develop and add more practical AI applications in the future to bring more diverse and convenient AI functions to users.

The AI QuickSet software suite can be downloaded from the ASRock official website and comes with the same installation procedure as that of ordinary Windows applications. Once installed, the suite can simplify the process of rendering images and improve the overall performance of AMD graphics cards.

Overall, the AI QuickSet software suite provides a convenient and effective way for users to optimize their AI models and improve their graphics performance. While there are still some limitations and areas for improvement, the suite represents a step forward in making AI applications more accessible and user-friendly.

