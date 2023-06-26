Stable Diffusion Webui’s QRcode fusion experiment record, an img2img method

Note: The following is only the record of my experiment, and may not be applicable to all. The parameters and method process are only for the reference of interested friends. You are welcome to participate in the exchange if you have the spirit of experimentation.

I can scan to the URL smoothly and quickly with my iPhone, but the Android system has to wait a while. I don’t know why the response is a little slower. The URL is the charity fundraising website of the hospital I work in (Hualien Mennonite Hospital). You can try the link with peace of mind. . Recently, there have been more and more actual cases of the application of AI in the field of image generation, especially the support of productivity, especially the collaboration between Stable Diffusion Webui and Controlnet (there are also many online teaching methods for their installation methods) and online There are many professionals writing articles to share the creation results through “motion control” (I won’t go into details here), and one of the very practical (and interesting) applications, which is often widely discussed and experimental, is the integration of Controlnet Special QRcode images, through the creation of this “collaborative cooperation”, the fused QRcode will not be as monotonous as the traditional two-dimensional code, and even has a strong artistic nature. It may also be a new commercial application in the future. The following records are only the process of my experiment, and I will put the parameters of the process at the end, so that interested friends can study and refer.

This application scenario may be, if you have your own product and want to use QRcode for marketing, and the result of “Vinson Image” (txt2img) cannot match your actual imagination, then use your actual product as the base image The raw image (img2img) QRcode is a good option.

Take my example as an example. The hospital often has people who are looking for help, and just in the past, there are various types of in-studio shooting materials. In the past, we used to have the situation that after the employee left, out of respect, The materials mainly shot by him had to be replaced (or reshot), but now through the cooperation between Stable Diffusion and Controlnet, the materials can be recalculated and recomposed into new characters, which is also an efficient workflow option One, everyone may wish to learn as a new attempt.

experiment procedure

Purification of original photos: The source of the photos is the nurses I took in the actual studio of the hospital, and then I used PS to put these actual people in the back, and then used Controlnet’s Openpose module to recalculate the characters, and also purified the background, so I have five new characters for subsequent QRcode fusion experiments. Adjust the size of the photo and the proportion of the person: In addition to editing the size of the photo with PS (I changed it to a square size to match the layout of the QRcode), I will also readjust the proportion of the person in the screen, because sometimes the proportion of the person is If it is too large, the accuracy of the QRcode will be greatly reduced, and sometimes the QRcode will not be able to “fit” on the character’s clothing correctly during the calculation process. The result of my experiment is that the main body of the character is adjusted to account for one-third of the screen One or so will make the layout of the QRcode more complete, and the success rate will increase a lot. Make QRcode: Make the website that needs to be promoted into a QRcode, the size is 350×350, and the error tolerance rate is set at 30%. I am used to using this QRcode platform to generate it. Of course, you can also use your suitable platform. Insert graphics: Enter the Stable Diffusion Webui, select the image (img2img), put your QRcode graphics into the image column of the image and into Controlnet unit 0, and put the character graphics into Controlnet unit 1 In the Prompt and Negative fields, you still need to fill in the description of the appropriate character description, the clearer the better. Choose the model and sampling of StableDiffusion: There are many calculation models, choose the one you like, I like the moonfilm module very much, and I also use this model to calculate the five pictures, if you are interested, you can also download and use it. As for sampling (Sampling), I am used to using DPM++ SDE Karras, you can choose what you are used to. Select the Controlnet model: the aforementioned Controlnet unit 0 (for QRcode images) and Controlnet unit 1 (for character images) each have their own models to choose, and the preprocessor for Controlnet unit0 (for QRcode images) can be selected as none , but I use the special model control_v1p_sd15_qrcode for the model, please remember to download and use it. As for the preprocessor of Controlnet unit 1 (putting the character picture), I am used to using canny, and I am used to using control_v11p_sd15_canny for the module. Adjust calculation parameters: To be honest, various values ​​really need to be tried a lot, there is no certain standard, I will put the results of the calculation parameters of the five pictures in the back for your reference, I remember reading a senior said that this experiment and The calculation process is half an art, and the other half is a science. You can only roll up your sleeves and try it out. These are five photos recalculated by Stable Diffusion Webui+Controlnet from the photos taken in the studio. The movements are the same as the original photos, and the faces are also five brand new virtual characters.

The following is the result I obtained by recalculating the above five calculated images. Scanning with an iPhone can get the link quickly, but scanning with an Android system will take a while (why is there such a difference? I don’t understand…), I have attached the calculation parameters of each sheet in the illustration, you can use the spirit of experimentation to try in many ways, and finally wish you a safe and smooth journey to Controlnet.

1 charming girl,perfect face ,asian, Taiwan nurse, medical, medium shot, (masterpiece:1.5), best quality, high resolution, 8K , HDR, Rembrandt lighting,cinematic lighting , bloom, sun light, detailed shadows, rim lighting, film photography, (wind:0.8), (beautiful face:1.5), beautiful girl, ultra detailed eyes, (hyperdetailed:1.15),black eyes, blue surgical uniform, blue shirt, covered mouth, crossed arms, holding own arm, operating cap ,looking at viewer, mask, mouth mask, pink background, shirt, short sleeves, simple background, solo, surgical mask, upper body.

Negative prompt: EasyNegative, (earrings:2.00), (worst quality:2.00), (low quality:2.00), (normal quality:2.00), low-res, (Wearing headphones:2.00), (ugly:2.00) Steps: 60, Sampler: DPM++ SDE Karras, CFG scale: 7, Seed: 3865218176, Face restoration: CodeFormer, Size: 768×768, Model hash: 88ea5a84a3, Model: moonfilm_filmGrain10, Denoising strength: 0.75, ControlNet 0: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.1, 0.7), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, ControlNet 1: “preprocessor: canny, model: control_v11p_sd15_canny [d14c016b]weight: 2, starting/ending: (0, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: ControlNet is more important, preprocessor params: (512, 100, 200)”, ControlNet 2: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.85, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, CFG Rescale phi: 0, Version: v1.3.2

1 charming girl,perfect face,asian, Taiwan nurse, medical, medium shot, (masterpiece:1.5), best quality, high resolution, 8K , HDR, Rembrandt lighting , rim lighting, bokeh, depth of field, film photography, (wind:0.8), beautiful face, (clean face:1.3), white skin, beautiful girl, ultra detailed eyes, (hyperdetailed:1.15), beautiful eyes, black eyes, red surgical uniform, red shirt, covered mouth, crossed arms, holding own arm, operating cap , looking at viewer, (mask:1.2), (mouth mask:1.5), shirt, short sleeves, solo, surgical mask, upper body. Negative prompt: EasyNegative, (earrings:2.00), (worst quality:2.00), (low quality:2.00), (normal quality:2.00), low-res, (Wearing headphones:2.00), (ugly:2.00) Steps: 60, Sampler: DPM++ SDE Karras, CFG scale: 7, Seed: 348821825, Face restoration: CodeFormer, Size: 768×768, Model hash: 88ea5a84a3, Model: moonfilm_filmGrain10, Denoising strength: 0.61, ControlNet 0: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.1, 0.7), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, ControlNet 1: “preprocessor: softedge_pidinet, model: control_v11p_sd15_softedge [a8575a2a]weight: 2, starting/ending: (0, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: ControlNet is more important, preprocessor params: (512, 100, 200)”, ControlNet 2: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.75, starting/ending: (0.85, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, CFG Rescale phi: 0, Version: v1.3.2 1 charming girl, perfect face, asian, Taiwan nurse, medical, medium shot, (action of holding a stethoscope:1.2), stethoscope, (masterpiece:1.5), best quality, high resolution, 8K , HDR, Rembrandt lighting, sun light, rim lighting, bokeh, depth of field, film photography, (wind:0.8), detailed hair, (beautiful face:1.5), (clean face:1.3) white skin, beautiful girl, ultra detailed eyes, (hyperdetailed:1.15),brown hair, holding, lips, looking at viewer, nose, realistic, shirt, short hair, simple background, smile, solo, tongue, tongue out, upper body, white shirt Negative prompt: EasyNegative, (earrings:2.00), (worst quality:2.00), (low quality:2.00), (normal quality:2.00), low-res, (Wearing headphones:2.00), (ugly:2.00) Steps: 60, Sampler: DPM++ SDE Karras, CFG scale: 7, Seed: 3348201280, Face restoration: CodeFormer, Size: 768×768, Model hash: 88ea5a84a3, Model: moonfilm_filmGrain10, Denoising strength: 0.75, ControlNet 0: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.1, 0.7), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, ControlNet 1: “preprocessor: canny, model: control_v11p_sd15_canny [d14c016b]weight: 2, starting/ending: (0, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: ControlNet is more important, preprocessor params: (512, 100, 200)”, ControlNet 2: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.85, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, CFG Rescale phi: 0, Version: v1.3.2 1 charming girl, perfect face ,asian, 22 years old, japanese nurse, medical, (red uniform:1.2), medium shot, (action of holding a stethoscope:1.2),(stethoscope:1.2), (masterpiece:1.5), best quality, high resolution, 8K , HDR, Rembrandt lighting , bloom, detailed shadows, rim lighting, bokeh, depth of field, film photography, (wind:0.8), detailed hair, (beautiful face:1.5), (beautiful girl:1.5), ultra detailed eyes, (hyperdetailed:1.15), brown hair, long sleeves, red cotton t-shirt, (cotton shirt:1.5), smile, solo, teeth, upper body.

Negative prompt: EasyNegative, (earrings:2.00), (worst quality:2.00), (low quality:2.00), (normal quality:2.00), low-res, (Wearing headphones:2.00), (ugly:2.00) Steps: 60, Sampler: DPM++ SDE Karras, CFG scale: 8, Seed: 1301417385, Face restoration: CodeFormer, Size: 768×768, Model hash: 88ea5a84a3, Model: moonfilm_filmGrain10, Denoising strength: 1, ControlNet 0: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.1, 0.7), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, ControlNet 1: “preprocessor: canny, model: control_v11p_sd15_canny [d14c016b]weight: 2, starting/ending: (0, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: ControlNet is more important, preprocessor params: (512, 100, 200)”, ControlNet 2: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1, starting/ending: (0.85, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, CFG Rescale phi: 0, Version: v1.3.2 1 charming girl, perfect face, ASIA, Taiwan nurse, (white uniform:1.2), medical, medium shot, (action of holding a stethoscope:1.2), (stethoscope:1.2), (masterpiece:1.5), best quality, high resolution, 8K , HDR, Rembrandt lighting rim lighting, film photography, detailed hair,(beautiful face:1.5), (beautiful girl:1.5), (clean face:1.2), ultra detailed eyes, beautiful eyes, (hyperdetailed:1.4), brown hair, lips, long sleeves, looking at viewer, (simple background:1.2) , nose, shirt, short hair, smile, solo, teeth, upper body, pure white shirt Negative prompt: EasyNegative, (earrings:2.00), (worst quality:2.00), (low quality:2.00), (normal quality:2.00), low-res, (Wearing headphones:2.00), (ugly:2.00)

Steps: 60, Sampler: DPM++ SDE Karras, CFG scale: 8, Seed: 1736630954, Face restoration: CodeFormer, Size: 768×768, Model hash: 88ea5a84a3, Model: moonfilm_filmGrain10, Denoising strength: 1, ControlNet 0: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1.6, starting/ending: (0.1, 0.7), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, ControlNet 1: “preprocessor: canny, model: control_v11p_sd15_canny [d14c016b]weight: 2, starting/ending: (0, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: ControlNet is more important, preprocessor params: (512, 100, 200)”, ControlNet 2: “preprocessor: none, model: control_v1p_sd15_qrcode [9c780d03]weight: 1, starting/ending: (0.85, 1), resize mode: Crop and Resize, pixel perfect: True, control mode: Balanced, preprocessor params: (-1, -1, -1)”, CFG Rescale phi: 0, Version: v1.3.2

Experimental postscript (for reference only)

When Controlnet unit0 puts QR CODE, if the weight is lower than 1.5, the correct recognition rate may be affected, but the performance will be more creative, and the correct rate of QRcode will increase when it is about 1.55. The size of the QRcode and the person image (or product image) should preferably be square. If the subject is a person, it is best not to be too large. About one-third of the screen seems to have the best results (scanning success rate). Regarding the control steps of Controlnet, the character and the QRcode should not be counted at the same time. It is better to advance the person first, and then the QRcode, so that the QRcode attached to the person will be more natural. If counted together, it will look flat, and the character picture is It can be counted from zero to the end (0-1), and the entry and exit time of the QRcode map can be set between 0.1-0.8. If you have a satisfactory image, you can also copy the seed and then modify the calculation parameters, or add the Controlnet unit2 to the QRcode image to calculate, and the entry and exit time can be set between 0.8 and 1. The above are only personal experimental notes, and the correctness cannot be confirmed. If there are any mistakes, please correct me and communicate.

