GSC Game World, the developer of “STALKER 2”, stated that its employees’ online accounts were hacked, and they published and expressed their demands on the Russian SNS platform, and threatened the team through these materials.

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/rqRM0tFZmO — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) March 12, 2023

GSC Game World pointed out that “this is not the first time that a threat has occurred. The company has been experiencing server attacks since a year ago, trying to obtain the personal information of the team. However, we are a Ukrainian company, and we face the destruction of our homeland and the loss of The threat of life, the death of a loved one, etc., is meaningless to us.”

GSC Game World said that the outflow may be some early development materials, and hope that players will not spread widely when they see the so-called outflow materials on the Internet.