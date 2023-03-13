Home Technology “STALKER 2” developer was hacked and leaked development information may be related to pro-Russian organizations-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

“STALKER 2” developer was hacked and leaked development information may be related to pro-Russian organizations-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
“STALKER 2” developer was hacked and leaked development information may be related to pro-Russian organizations-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

GSC Game World, the developer of “STALKER 2”, stated that its employees’ online accounts were hacked, and they published and expressed their demands on the Russian SNS platform, and threatened the team through these materials.

GSC Game World pointed out that “this is not the first time that a threat has occurred. The company has been experiencing server attacks since a year ago, trying to obtain the personal information of the team. However, we are a Ukrainian company, and we face the destruction of our homeland and the loss of The threat of life, the death of a loved one, etc., is meaningless to us.”

GSC Game World said that the outflow may be some early development materials, and hope that players will not spread widely when they see the so-called outflow materials on the Internet.

See also  Startups to fight climate change at the Lisbon Web Summit

You may also like

Google terminates the Windows version of Chrome junk...

Samsung and the controversy over photographs of the...

Palo Alto Networks, women’s skills and technology

Intel XEON W9-3495X Sapphire Rapids 56-core CPU breaks...

Winter Sale – tips to avoid cyber-fraud from...

The arrival of non-Ti has a rumored RTX...

Here is a hormone that can relieve a...

Strong heat dissipation, quick disassembly without tools!! Cooler...

Spotify should look more like Instagram and TikTok...

Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI may be coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy