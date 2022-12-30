※ “Chernobyl” in the game name was originally written as “Chernobyl” in English, but the development team changed Chernobyl to Ukrainian “Chornobyl” after the outbreak of the Ukrainian-Russian War

Havoc 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a first-person action shooter game built with Unreal Engine 5. The story describes that bounty hunters, driven by the interests of the treasure, went deep into the heavily polluted Chernobyl area. Some people wanted to use this to escape the past, some were blinded by money, and some were eager to find the treasure. The truth behind all mysterious events…

Players will act as stalkers acting alone, explore and choose development paths in this open world with an area of ​​64 square kilometers, cross the radiation zone, find their own destination, and decide the future destiny of human society at the same time.

The official pointed out that the map in “Havoc 2: Heart of Chernobyl” will add dynamic day and night alternation and weather changes, and bring survival mechanisms such as hunger, sleep, bleeding, and radiation to the characters, which can bring more game experience. Much realism. In addition, there are more than 30 different types of weapons for players to choose from in the game, and the game layout will feature a non-linear story, and the player’s choice will affect the short-term results and even the final outcome.